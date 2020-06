Dodge Celebrates July 4th by Letting Freedom Rev to the Tune of 8,950 HP

Don’t, however, expect something as controversial as the Star-Spangled Banner played by virtuoso guitarist Jimi Hendrix. Sounds of the HEMI V8 engine family, including revving, shifting, and supercharger wines, will come together to create a one-of-a-kind anthem infused with 8,950 American ponies.“The sound of a screaming supercharged HEMI is so distinctive that this teaser video doesn’t need a single image. If you know, you know,” said Tim Kuniskis , head of passenger cars at Fiat Chrysler. The clip at the end of this story will be followed by three more on July 1st to hype things up a little.“If you listen closely, and we know our fans will, you will get a taste of what’s coming for Dodge and SRT in 2021,” Kuniskis added. “We think our fans will pick up on a few key notes.” Probably the worst-kept secret in the automotive world along with the all-new Bronco, the big kahuna refers to the Ram TRX off-road pickup truck with the Hellcat version of the HEMI V8 motor.At the present moment, production vehicles in the Dodge lineup number four HEMIs in total. The free-breathing 5.7 and 6.4 open the list, followed by the 707-horsepower Hellcat and 797-horsepower Redeye. Ram adds a fifth member to the family in the guise of the 5.7 with eTorque, a mild-hybrid system consisting of a motor/generator unit capable of providing additional torque.On an ending note, remember what Kuniskis said not that long ago? “ I think the absolute future is the electrification of these cars ," and it’s obvious what that means for the next iterations of the Challenger, Charger, and Durango among others.