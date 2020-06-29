Dodge Celebrates July 4th by Letting Freedom Rev to the Tune of 8,950 HP

The music for the Star-Spangled Banner was written by British composer John Stafford Smith in 1773, then lyrics were added in 1814 thanks to American poet Francis Scott Key. Based on a British song, the U.S. national anthem is going to be reimagined by Dodge for this year’s July 4th celebrations.
Don’t, however, expect something as controversial as the Star-Spangled Banner played by virtuoso guitarist Jimi Hendrix. Sounds of the HEMI V8 engine family, including revving, shifting, and supercharger wines, will come together to create a one-of-a-kind anthem infused with 8,950 American ponies.
“The sound of a screaming supercharged HEMI is so distinctive that this teaser video doesn’t need a single image. If you know, you know,” said Tim Kuniskis, head of passenger cars at Fiat Chrysler. The clip at the end of this story will be followed by three more on July 1st to hype things up a little.
“If you listen closely, and we know our fans will, you will get a taste of what’s coming for Dodge and SRT in 2021,” Kuniskis added. “We think our fans will pick up on a few key notes.” Probably the worst-kept secret in the automotive world along with the all-new Bronco, the big kahuna refers to the Ram TRX off-road pickup truck with the Hellcat version of the HEMI V8 motor.
At the present moment, production vehicles in the Dodge lineup number four HEMIs in total. The free-breathing 5.7 and 6.4 open the list, followed by the 707-horsepower Hellcat and 797-horsepower Redeye. Ram adds a fifth member to the family in the guise of the 5.7 with eTorque, a mild-hybrid system consisting of a motor/generator unit capable of providing additional torque.
On an ending note, remember what Kuniskis said not that long ago? “I think the absolute future is the electrification of these cars," and it’s obvious what that means for the next iterations of the Challenger, Charger, and Durango among others.
