SUV

Dodge announced a big reveal event for the 4th of July where lots of American machines will flex their muscles. A Durango will be among them, and we're not talking about your average SRT.These photos appear to be part of an official press pack put together for this launch. While there might be more photos to come, these ones paint a pretty complete picture of what a Hellcat -equipped Durango is like.The muscle crossover's introduction appears to be bunched up with 2021 updates for the car that introduce new headlights and taillights. The grille shape and pattern is a sportier version of what used to be fitted to the SRT model. But if we're honest, the stripes, hood, and exhaust are all about the same. This isn't surprising, considering a Trackhawk performance Jeepis about the same look as its SRT brother.Some red brakes and plenty of Hellcat badges will help the Durango stand out. They've also done some things with the interior, especially the leather seats.Still, you buy a Hellcat mostly for what's under the hood. And in this case, we're obviously dealing with the supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The internet is already suggesting that this will produce 797 horsepower out of the box, as in a Redeye setup. Dodge loves to set new records, and putting the Redeye engine into the Durango could potentially make it the new fastest SUV in the world.Even with the usual 707 horsepower, the Durango SRT Hellcat should be able to do 0 to 60mph (97 km/h) in 3.5 seconds or less and do an 11.something quarter-mile. Price-wise, it should be cheaper than the luxury-oriented Trackhawk, and we expect it to start from about €82,000. We wouldn't be surprised if it's available to order by next month too.