1969 Dodge Charger "Dark Side" Packs a Demon Surprise

These days, one of the most intense fetishes revolving around muscle cars sees classics bring gifted with the kind of gym-visit hardware borrowed from modern examples. And the rendering that now occupies our screens comes to offer a bold example of this, one that uses a 1969 Dodge Charger R/T as a starting point.
While the appearance transformation of this Mopar monster can't go unnoticed, we have to start with the fresh contents of the engine compartment.
As such, this '69 Charger R/T has left its 375 hp 440 Magnum V8 behind (this was the standard motor back in the day) and is now motivated by a... Charger SRT Demon unit.
For the record, as sweet as 808 hp (make that 840 on race juice) sound, the Mopar people don't offer this incarnation of the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI as a crate engine, with the 707 hp Hellcat motor being available as one of the multiple HEMI crate goodies hot rodders can buy.
Thiago D3sign, the digital label who envisioned this restomod Charger, went as far as pixel-building the cabin, so we know that monster of an engine is mated to a manual transmission. And while we're talking about the cabin of this Dodge, you should know it now accommodates a pair of bucket seats, along with a roll cage that seems to be partially hidden behind the dash.
Returning to the exterior of the vehicle, the top view of the car gives us the best idea on its widebody nature. Note that the meaty fenders are joined by a massive air dam and a wickerbill that seems built to match the latter. At the back, we can also find crosshair-style exhaust tips flanking a diffuser-like element.
As for the connection to the road, this is established via custom deep-dish wheels featuring matte black centers and polished lips. And yes, the vehicles seems to pack an air ride.
PS: The matte black finish of this digital build seems like the logical choice.
