Does the world need another sedan from Mercedes-Benz? Probably, or probably not if we’re talking about the G-Class rendered to look like a three-box luxobarge.
Reimagined as a passenger car by Budget Direct, the Gelandewagen before your eyes has two critical problems if the three-pointed star were to actually make it. For starters, there’s little suspension travel and the body-on-frame architecture renders its off-roading abilities null with so little ground clearance. Secondly, the trunk looks impractical considering how much room is taken by the axle and cabin.
If you need another reason why the G-Class Sedan is better suited to remain a rendering rather than entering production, take a look at the German automaker’s lineup. We already have the A-Class Sedan, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, the Maybach S-Class, and GT 4-Door Coupé which is actually a five-door liftback with E-Class underpinnings.
With so many models to choose from and with passenger cars playing second fiddle to utility vehicles, the G-Class is fine as is. Codenamed W463 just like its predecessor, the outgoing model is more car-like under the skin thanks to independent suspension up front and the optional Adaptive Damping System.
The 2.9-liter turbo diesel and both V8 twin-turbo options come from other Mercedes models, and as you may already know, the G65 and its glorious twelve-cylinder M279 have been discontinued. Mercedes-AMG can barely make a case for the 4.0-liter engine these days, but the performance arm has a way to meet future emissions regulations. The 73 series is the culprit, packing a plug-in hybrid V8.
“Our Mercedes-Benz G-Class Sedan could serve as the blueprint for an AMG pickup truck,” writes the car insurance website. However, Aufrecht Melcher Grossaspach already did that with the limited-edition 6x6 sport utility truck.
There were rumors that AMG would elevate the X-Class to eight cylinders, but the higher-ups in Stuttgart couldn’t make a case for such a low-volume vehicle over poor sales. Mercedes has also pulled the plug on the mid-size workhorse with Nissan Navara underpinnings because it’s not commercially viable for the brand.
If you need another reason why the G-Class Sedan is better suited to remain a rendering rather than entering production, take a look at the German automaker’s lineup. We already have the A-Class Sedan, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, the Maybach S-Class, and GT 4-Door Coupé which is actually a five-door liftback with E-Class underpinnings.
With so many models to choose from and with passenger cars playing second fiddle to utility vehicles, the G-Class is fine as is. Codenamed W463 just like its predecessor, the outgoing model is more car-like under the skin thanks to independent suspension up front and the optional Adaptive Damping System.
The 2.9-liter turbo diesel and both V8 twin-turbo options come from other Mercedes models, and as you may already know, the G65 and its glorious twelve-cylinder M279 have been discontinued. Mercedes-AMG can barely make a case for the 4.0-liter engine these days, but the performance arm has a way to meet future emissions regulations. The 73 series is the culprit, packing a plug-in hybrid V8.
“Our Mercedes-Benz G-Class Sedan could serve as the blueprint for an AMG pickup truck,” writes the car insurance website. However, Aufrecht Melcher Grossaspach already did that with the limited-edition 6x6 sport utility truck.
There were rumors that AMG would elevate the X-Class to eight cylinders, but the higher-ups in Stuttgart couldn’t make a case for such a low-volume vehicle over poor sales. Mercedes has also pulled the plug on the mid-size workhorse with Nissan Navara underpinnings because it’s not commercially viable for the brand.