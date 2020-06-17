The Karlmann King Is Still World’s Most Expensive SUV, Still a Dumb Idea

Mercedes G-Class Sedan Is the Rendering Nobody Asked For

Does the world need another sedan from Mercedes-Benz? Probably, or probably not if we’re talking about the G-Class rendered to look like a three-box luxobarge. 54 photos



If you need another reason why the G-Class Sedan is better suited to remain a rendering rather than entering production, take a look at the German automaker’s lineup. We already have the A-Class Sedan, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, the Maybach S-Class, and GT 4-Door Coupé which is actually a five-door liftback with E-Class underpinnings.



With so many models to choose from and with passenger cars playing second fiddle to utility vehicles, the Adaptive Damping System .



The 2.9-liter turbo diesel and both V8 twin-turbo options come from other Mercedes models, and as you may already know, AMG can barely make a case for the 4.0-liter engine these days, but the performance arm has a way to meet future emissions regulations. The 73 series is the culprit, packing a plug-in hybrid V8.



“Our Mercedes-Benz G-Class Sedan could serve as the blueprint for an AMG pickup truck,” writes the car insurance website. However, Aufrecht Melcher Grossaspach already did that with the limited-edition 6x6 sport utility truck.



There were rumors that AMG would elevate the X-Class to eight cylinders, but the higher-ups in Stuttgart couldn't make a case for such a low-volume vehicle over poor sales. Mercedes has also pulled the plug on the mid-size workhorse with Nissan Navara underpinnings because it's not commercially viable for the brand.