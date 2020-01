Mercedes-Benz Ending X-Class Pickup Truck Production, No Replacement Announced

AMG

“15,300 units sold worldwide in 2019” is the figure pointed out by Auto Motor und Sport , and the German motoring publication has also received confirmation about the unbecoming end of the X-Class. By comparison, the Nissan Navara totaled more than 66,000 examples of the breed in the same timeframe.Bringing the Navara into our discussion is important because the X-Class shares the chassis, 2.3-liter turbo diesel four-cylinder engine, and two transmission options with the Japanese pickup truck. Mercedes’ only contributions are the different body panels, slightly better interior, and range-topping V6 powerplant.Speaking of the cabin, have you ever seen the X-Class in bargain-basic specification? That’s some rather nasty plastic and poor build quality in there, and even if you splash out on a better specification, it’s hard to escape the feeling that this is not adequate for a commercial vehicle from Mercedes-Benz.Another problem has to do with the higher-ups and product planners. Initially believed to be the three-pointed star golden goose in the U.S. market, the X-Class never arrived stateside to grab a piece of the lucrative pickup market. With the faults that we’ve talked about beforehand, it’s not surprising why…There’s also the target customer of the X-Class, a gentleman or lady who has to meet at least two criteria. Firstly, the individual likes Mercedes-Benz. Secondly, he or she has to like the idea of a pickup truck. There’s no denying the pool of customers is rather slim, more so becausehasn’t developed a high-performance version to compete against the Ford Ranger Raptor.Looking through the German configurator, only the X 350 d is available for order. The absence of the X 220 d and X 250 d, therefore, means that the Nissan plant in Barcelona, Spain has already stopped production of both variants.