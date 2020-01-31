Icebreaker La Datcha, the Explorer Yacht With 40 Days of Autonomy

Mercedes-Benz Ending X-Class Pickup Truck Production, No Replacement Announced

When Mercedes-Benz presented two concepts of the W470 in 2016, the three-pointed star was all high and mighty about the world’s first properly premium pickup truck. Four years later, the series-production model is anything but that. Adding insult to injury, the rock-bottom sales volume makes the X-Class rarer than the one year of C8 Corvette or Mazda MX-5 Miata production. 26 photos



Bringing the Navara into our discussion is important because the X-Class shares the chassis, 2.3-liter turbo diesel four-cylinder engine, and two transmission options with the Japanese pickup truck. Mercedes’ only contributions are the different body panels, slightly better interior, and range-topping V6 powerplant.



Speaking of the cabin, have you ever seen



Another problem has to do with the higher-ups and product planners. Initially believed to be the three-pointed star golden goose in the U.S. market, the X-Class never arrived stateside to grab a piece of the lucrative pickup market. With the faults that we’ve talked about beforehand, it’s not surprising why…



There’s also the target customer of the X-Class, a gentleman or lady who has to meet at least two criteria. Firstly, the individual likes Mercedes-Benz. Secondly, he or she has to like the idea of a pickup truck. There’s no denying the pool of customers is rather slim, more so because AMG hasn’t developed a high-performance version to compete against the Ford Ranger Raptor.



