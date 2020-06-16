3 C8 Corvette Owner Gets New Dashboard, New Door Panel, Full Paint Correction

2 For Sale: 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Shows Only 483 Miles From New

More on this:

One-Owner Big Bad Blue 1970 AMC AMX Restomod Packs 550 HP

The American Motors Corporation may be no more, but its legacy lives on. The AMX , for example, is one of the most curious muscle cars of its era because of the short wheelbase and grand touring character. This fellow here, however, isn’t any ol’ AMX as you can tell from the headline. 23 photos



Listed by



Coilovers on all corners, four-wheel disc brakes supplied by Aerospace Components, and power steering are only a few of the hardware mods worthy of your attention. The 17-inch Magnum-style wheels are wrapped in Falken Azenis rubber boots, an ultra-high-performance compound with racy treads and a high-tension carcass for high-speed stability.



Additional goodies include a custom dashboard with stainless-steel garnish that looks absolutely fantastic, Recaro seats, a restored steering wheel, and sound deadener from the firewall all the way back to the trunk. “From top to bottom, this is a magnificent machine” highlights the vendor.



One of 4,116 units produced for the 1970 model year and one of 114 finished in Big Bad Blue, the AMC AMX in the photo gallery and video also happens to be “one of a mere handful with the ultra-desirable Shadow Mask paint treatment.” Make no mistake about it; the spec is incredibly nice indeed.



A 1970 model optioned with the 360 engine and the Go Package, the one-owner AMC features “a balanced .030 over 401” motor. Upgraded with ported and polished heads, H-beam rods, a forged steel crankshaft, and forged aluminum pistons, the 6.6-liter V8 is good for 550 horsepower (558 PS) as per the seller. Still, there’s a lot more to like about this car other than the mill.Listed by Street Dreams Texas at $65,000, the AMX sends all of that suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the Twin Grip rear end with Moser axles and 3.15 gears through a 700R4 automatic transmission with a manual lockup. The Holley 770 carburetor is fed by the factory Ram Air system, and as you can tell from the stance, the suspension is a lil’ different from the stock setup.Coilovers on all corners, four-wheel disc brakes supplied by Aerospace Components, and power steering are only a few of the hardware mods worthy of your attention. The 17-inch Magnum-style wheels are wrapped in Falken Azenis rubber boots, an ultra-high-performance compound with racy treads and a high-tension carcass for high-speed stability.Additional goodies include a custom dashboard with stainless-steel garnish that looks absolutely fantastic, Recaro seats, a restored steering wheel, and sound deadener from the firewall all the way back to the trunk. “From top to bottom, this is a magnificent machine” highlights the vendor.One of 4,116 units produced for the 1970 model year and one of 114 finished in Big Bad Blue, the AMC AMX in the photo gallery and video also happens to be “one of a mere handful with the ultra-desirable Shadow Mask paint treatment.” Make no mistake about it; the spec is incredibly nice indeed.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.