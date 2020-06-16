autoevolution
1971 Plymouth GTX "Super Commando Manual" Is a Rare Bird

16 Jun 2020
by author pic
As any good muscle car sommelier will tell you, going for the 1971 model year when selecting your Plymouth GTX is a remarkable choice. You see, the said model year saw the B-body machine receiving a complete makeover, with this become one of the top muscle cars of its time. And the example sitting before us now is indeed a rare bird.
Under that generous hood, we find the Super Commando V8, with the massive 440ci (make that 7.2 liters) unit allowing the one behind the wheel to control 370 hp.

Of course, this example is all about how the driver controls that muscle, since it comes with three pedals. So yes, we're talking about a 4-speed here, which not only brings the immersive driving experience asset mentioned above, but also explains the final part of the intro. To be more precise, this is one of the just 327 GTX built in the said configuration.

Now, as you can imagine, the said mix comes at a price. And one must also factor in the excellent shape of the vehicle. As such, the slab of America, which is now up for grabs, should set its future owner back anywhere between $60,000 and $80,000.

In case you're willing to get behind the wheel and stay there, you can check out the social media post below. Oh, and while you're at it, make sure to use the swipe feature, so you can enjoy the complete eye candy buffet.

While we're talking about the 1917 Plymouth GTX, keep in mind we recently discussed an example that's being taken down the restomod path as you are reading this.

Sure, the thing has been kept in the Mopar family, but not exactly following the classic recipe. You see, the classic muscle car now features a Viper V10 heart, making for one hell of a pro-touring offering we should meet at this year’s SEMA show (fingers crossed).



Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.
