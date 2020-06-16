Ford Mustang Mach 1 Returns in 2021, Here Are All 480 HP of It

Back in 1969, at the height of the muscle car wars, one of the most devastating weapons Ford threw into the fight was the Mach 1. Initially designed as a performance package for the iconic nameplate, it grew far beyond these confines and reached symbol status.
The official first run of the Mach 1 ended in 1978. Ford tried a revival back in 2003, but for some reason it didn’t have the impact of the original. Now, at a time when the Mustang is leading the sales charts in its segment, the Blue Oval will try the Mach 1 recipe once again with a limited edition that was just announced.
Meant to pay tribute to the original package, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 has all the visual and technical upgrades required from a member of this family. And it is also set to become “the most track-capable 5.0-liter Mustang ever,” the carmaker says.
Ford speaks about a 5.0-liter because that’s what’s hiding under the hood. Optioned with either a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission, the engine has a power output rated at 480 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque, more than enough to be a proper celebration of the Mustang variant that pushed the GT out of production back in the late 1960s.
The visual cues that are meant to remind us of the first Mach 1 can be seen as the grille with a 3D mesh, side grilles below each turn signal lamp, and black accents throughout. Inside there’s a Dark Spindrift instrument panel with aluminum accents, ebony seats, and the 12.3-inch all-LCD instrument cluster, among others.
“Bold styling, great acceleration and speed – Mach 1 says it all,” said in a statement Jim Farley, Ford’s chief operating officer. “This is one of those special Mustangs that truly brings a smile to the faces of our owners, enthusiasts and fans – including me – so there’s never been a better time to bring back Mach 1 and have it go global too.”
Ford does not say how many Mach 1s of the new generation it plans on making, and it doesn’t hint to any price. The model should be on the market in the spring of next year. Full details on the Ford Mustang Mach 1 can be found in the press release section below.
