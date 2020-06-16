1969 Ford Mustang SportsRoof "Jet Blast" Has 428 Cubic Inches of Fury

How does perfection look like? If you had asked Ford back in the day, the Blue Oval's designers would have told you that the 1969-1970 Mustang SportsRoof, which had distilled the upper body of the Fastback 'Stang, is the answer to that question. Then again, perhaps certain aficionados would have you know that a '69 Mustang Mach 1 is what you're looking for.
However, the 1969 Ford Mustang we have here was somebody else's definition of "perfect", even though this is not a Mach 1. Instead, we're talking about a pro-touring beast that has been taken quite far from the factory shape, in terms of both muscle and appearance.
No, this is not a Mach 1, but you'll enjoy all the firepower you need, since its engine compartment now accommodates the majestic 428 Cobra Jet, which means the loud pedal can unleash 360 hp and lb-ft (597 Nm) of torque.
Oh, and it's worth mentioning the said pedal is accompanied by two others, since that massive V8 works with a Tremec TKO600 five-speed manual. Further down the power line, we find a limited slip differential, so this pony isn't afraid to throw itself at a corner.
Then there are the body mods. If this '69 Sportsroof looks a little lower and somewhat longer, it's because... the roof has been chopped and the wheelbase has grown!
This thoroughly modded slab of America is up for grabs, with its odometer showing 881 miles (this is the value recorded after the restomod process it has gone through).
Nevertheless, given all the custom work on the machine, the price won't come easy, since the machine is listed for $124,995, as you'll be able to notice in the social media post below.
PS: Keep in mind to use the swipe feature of the post, so you can check out the also-redone cabin, which features a color scheme similar to that of the exterior.
