This 1968 Pontiac GTO Is a Babied Car Looking for Love

The Pontiac GTO is a legend, there’s no doubt about it, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that some models don’t end up abandoned in the middle of nowhere by owners who no longer care about them. 8 photos



And speaking of what’s original on this GTO, there’s a lot you’ll get in this regard, as the car comes with the 3-speed transmission that was installed when it was manufactured, but also with the Rochester Quadrajet carburetor, the AM radio, and the rally wheels.



It has also received a series of updates, like front disk brakes, hidden headlights and new tires that were installed in 2014 and used for just 300 miles (482 km).



This Pontiac GTO is currently at its third owner, and the selling company says it’s been babied for some 25 years, being parked in a garage and driven mostly to car shows.



“Owner just doesn’t drive it much so it’s time for someone else to have some fun with this car,” the ad reads.



Given all of the above, you really shouldn’t expect the GTO to come cheap, so it can be yours for $40,995.



A closer (and older) look at this GTO is also available in the YouTube video embedded below.



