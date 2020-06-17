This 1968 Dodge Charger R/T Is a Mopars in the Park Superstar

There are plenty of iconic cars currently for sale out there, but not all of them are models that have actually won prestigious prizes. 21 photos



Described by the seller as “one of the nicest show winning 1968 Dodge Charger R/Ts in existence,” the car comes in mint condition after nearly every single part has been restored.



“Nearly every nut and bolt and all component that came with this car new was restored and reused to factory correct finishes and specs using NOS or Mopar reproduction parts. It was done to emulate being as close to factory new as it was on May 7th of 1968,” the seller says in a listing on



As far as the engine is concerned, it doesn’t come with the original matching numbers, albeit the seller says it has already been tweaked to feature the factory specs.



“It is a balanced and blueprinted 440 with the correct AVS 4bbl carburetor cast after car was built in August 1968. The engine was built to factory specs with an upgraded Mopar purple cam for additional torque of over 500 ft/lbs and approx 385 hp but built for reliability,” the current owner explains.



There are several other options available on the car, including factory air conditioning, 3-speed wipers, bucket seats with a center console, and 15-inch Magnum road wheels with redline tires.



The bodywork has been restored by experts in this field, and the color itself is something that makes this Charger one of the rarest still around these days.



“The car was built with one of two special limited production very rare “Spring Only” colors. The two colors were 661 Green Poly Metallic or 331 Bright Red. There were only about 400 of each made and both colors came without the optional vinyl top. Only 15% did NOT have vinyl tops,” they say.



This Charger has already won a bunch of awards, and Chrysler itself included it in the Top 10 at one of the older Mopars in the Park events.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.