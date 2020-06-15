WoW! e-Scooters Ready for the Road, Priced from €3,750

This Holy Grail 1969 Dodge Charger Is a “One of a Kind” Rust-Free V8 Monster

’69 Dodge Charger isn’t something really hard to find these days, but a ‘69 Dodge Charger with absolutely no rust and which the owner describes as a “one of a kind” model is quite a rare thing. 15 photos



This Charger indeed seems to be in a really good condition, and the 383ci (6.3-liter) engine that powers the whole thing is working properly. The transmission also shifts well, and almost everything else is looking good, including the glass, the bumpers, and the grille.



On the other hand, it goes without saying that some improvements are also needed, such as the headliner, which comes two small holes, as well as the passenger seat that requires some extra upholstery work.



What sets this Charger apart from the rest of the crowd is total absence of rust, with the seller guaranteeing that the frame rails are in mint condition despite the fact they’ve never been touched.



“All the body panels are from factory, and the only patch that the car got in its entire life was a small portion of the floor and was done by a meticulous master metal guy (pictured). The car spent almost his entire life stored, and more than 20 years by the old guy from who I bought it about 3 years ago,” the seller says.



The current owner claims the car has been sitting for some two years, so with a new battery everything should be make in top shape.



