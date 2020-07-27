Chevrolet Camaro "Big Boy" Is the Daddy of Widebody

Does the Chevrolet Camaro get as much attention as the Ford Mustang and the Dodge Challenger these days? For one thing, GM hasn't released new versions of its muscle car, while its two rivals have received just that. Then again, the aftermarket side of the industry is always glad to help, so here we are, talking about a new widebody kit (emphasis on “wide”) for the sixth-gen Camaro.
For now, we can only see the kit in rendering form, but Monster Service, its maker, has released actual kits for multiple models, such as the Honda S2000, the ex-generation Ford Focus ST and multiple Lexus models.
We're looking at a Russian developer that seems to have developed a passion for muscle cars. As for the mind behind these pixels, the work comes from digital artist Mikhail Sachko.
The package looks like it means business, building on the Camaro's chopped top look with the help of ultra-wide overfenders. As such, this adds 90 mm (3.54 inches) up front and 100 mm (3.94 inches) at the rear (on each side).
Looking past the said bits, we find a front apron lip spoiler, a diffuser-like element at the back, custom rocker panels and a boot lid spoiler. Of course, the lack of a wing only accentuates the uber-wide appearance of the vehicle.
The package, which fits Camaros built between the 2016 and 2019 model years starts at $3,000 - this kind of money will bring you the fiberglass hardware, while the specialist also promises a carbon-infused version of the aero pack.
Note that the badass aura of the Camaro seen here also comes thanks to its revised road connection. As such, the Chevy has been brought considerably closer to the ground via air suspension, while it rides on custom wheels, which mix a multi-spoke profile with generous lips.
PS: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to enjoy multiple angles of this Camaro WB package.
