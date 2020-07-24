This Custom 1968 Charger Is a NASCAR-Inspired Hemi Monster

3 1969 Dodge Charger Collection Is an Expensive Childhood Dream That Can Come True

Restored Dodge Chargers aren't that hard to find, but the owner of this '68 model wanted their car to be as unique as possible.



If you want to take it home today, you need to pay no less than $110,000 for the car. You can check it out in person in Saint Louis, Missouri, United States, and the owner says the Charger is available for worldwide shipping as well if anyone from outside the States wants to buy it. So after they purchased the original body from the previous owner in California, the Charger entered a massive restomod project whose starting point was the look of the NASCAR racers back in the days when the car was born.This is how the ’68 Charger ended up using not only a NASCAR-themed finish, which comes down to a white paint with red accents, but also with a custom interior that features a padded steering wheel, bucket seats, a roll cage, and an aluminum dash panel.The owner also installed a set of Muroc II wheels from Budnik Wheels and wide Michelin Pilots tires.As for what puts the car in motion, it’s a 572 Hemi engine (9.3-liter) that is paired with a Tremec 5-speed transmission. There are no specifics regarding the final output of the powerplant, but in the default configuration, the 572 Hemi produces over 700 horsepower.The engine comes with additional tuning from Ray Barton, so there’s a chance that this threshold is easily surpassed.According to the eBay listing where garage Overstreet House of Cars tries to sell it, the ’68 Charger has just 1,200 miles (1,931 km) on the clock, but of course, this is most likely the mileage since the new engine was installed. And still, this means that the Charger restomod should feel and run like new from one end to the other.There is obviously no rust, and everything looks just like on a new car, which essentially means that the Charger can’t come cheap. And it doesn’t.If you want to take it home today, you need to pay no less than $110,000 for the car. You can check it out in person in Saint Louis, Missouri, United States, and the owner says the Charger is available for worldwide shipping as well if anyone from outside the States wants to buy it.

