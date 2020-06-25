Dodge Charger Mid-Engined Supercar Is a Bugatti Face Swap

Besides the Ford F-150, probably the biggest news in America today is the fact that Dodge is doing well in the J.D. Power initial quality ratings. What does this have to do with Dodge supercars? Only that it's never happened before.
It kind of feels like Dodge has been making the same car over and over again for the past 15 years, using a platform they got from Mercedes back in the stone age. So maybe we shouldn't be surprised that reliability is finally where it should be.
This is also the only instance where an American automaker can get away with not introducing all-new models every week and just making small cosmetic tweaks, just like in the muscle car era. But that's partly because Dodge provides the large V8 engines people want.
Thus, there's really no point in changing the formula. If the Charger and Challenger sound good and are able to torture their tires, people will keep buying them. On the other hand, ever since the C8 Corvette came out, the muscle car community has been talking about a potential migration towards mid-engined layouts. This would give the engineers something to think about while teaching Ferrari or Porsche that they shouldn't act so smug.
Obviously, a Hellcat 6.2L with a supercharger would be the ideal engine to put inside a mid-engined car. Do any of y'all have a Hellcat and a Lamborghini wreck we can use?
But anyway, here's this very entertaining rendering from superrenderscars, and it obviously combines the face of a Charger with the body of one of the most expensive cars in the world, the Bugatti Chiron. It's a bit like putting ketchup on Beluga caviar. We're not even sure what that is, but it probably tastes better with ketchup; everything does. Likewise, everything is better with the engine in the back... except maybe an unreliably Dodge.
This is also the only instance where an American automaker can get away with not introducing all-new models every week and just making small cosmetic tweaks, just like in the muscle car era. But that's partly because Dodge provides the large V8 engines people want.
Thus, there's really no point in changing the formula. If the Charger and Challenger sound good and are able to torture their tires, people will keep buying them. On the other hand, ever since the C8 Corvette came out, the muscle car community has been talking about a potential migration towards mid-engined layouts. This would give the engineers something to think about while teaching Ferrari or Porsche that they shouldn't act so smug.
Obviously, a Hellcat 6.2L with a supercharger would be the ideal engine to put inside a mid-engined car. Do any of y'all have a Hellcat and a Lamborghini wreck we can use?
But anyway, here's this very entertaining rendering from superrenderscars, and it obviously combines the face of a Charger with the body of one of the most expensive cars in the world, the Bugatti Chiron. It's a bit like putting ketchup on Beluga caviar. We're not even sure what that is, but it probably tastes better with ketchup; everything does. Likewise, everything is better with the engine in the back... except maybe an unreliably Dodge.
View this post on Instagram
Name this car(s)😉 Render by @superrenderscars . . . #superrenderscars #bugatti_chiron #bugatticlub #chiron #chironsport #w16 #quadturbo #bugattis #veyron #bugattidivo #bugattichiron #bugatti #bugattiveyron #bugattichironsport #dodgehellcat #dodge #challengersrt #chargerrt #charger #charger #chargerklub #chargers #dodgecharger #srt8 #srthellcat #hellcatcharger #hellcat #dodgechallengerrt #dodgechargersrt #americanmusclecar #americanmusclehd @americanmusclehd