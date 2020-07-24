Treat Yourself to Sticky Pirelli P Zero Rubber With 2021 Hyundai Sonata

The South Korean automaker brought about a major design philosophy change for the eighth-generation Sonata, a model that has been a staple of the midsize segment for Hyundai since way back in 1985. The North American version produced at the company’s factory in Montgomery, Alabama is now ready to transition to the 2021 model year and there are several interesting upgrades to discuss.
Hyundai has announced the updated 2021 Sonata will go on sale in August, packing new 19-inch wheels and Italian rubber, the Safe Exit Warning System or the comfortable 6-way power passenger seat, among others. The 245/40 R19 Pirelli P Zero all-season tires that go with the 19-inch rims will be offered on the 1.6 Turbo Sonata SEL Plus while the convenient powered passenger seat is arriving on the Limited grade.
The 2021 Hyundai Sonata in SEL, SEL Plus and Limited trims now features the Safe Exit Warning (SEW) system. The feature uses audible messages and a pop-up warning in the instrument cluster if the blind-spot radar sensors detect oncoming traffic when the car is parallel parked – ensuring no one steps out from the car directly into traffic.
The powertrain choice for the new model year includes the 2.5 MPI/GDI and a 1.6 T-GDI Smartstream gasoline engines with a standard eight-speed automatic transmission. The GDI outputs 191 horsepower and 181 lb.-ft. of twist, while the turbocharged mill is good for 180 hp and a higher torque value (195 lb.-ft.).
Hyundai is keeping the Sonata as one of its technology powerhouses with its 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen display, Blue Link connected car system or the convenient Hyundai Digital Key.
The latter makes use of Near Field Communication (NFC) technology and a dedicated smartphone app to allow for the user’s phone to control various car systems. For example, the owner will be able to unlock the vehicle, start the engine and even trigger the panic alert.
