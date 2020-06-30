Dodge Charger SRT8 "Blue Bee" Is Bad To The Bone

It's no secret that the popularity of the Dodge Charger sits uber-high (sales of the muscle sedan registered the second-best year of the current generation in 2019). As such, one can't help but wonder if the models built before the major revamp that came for the 2011 model year are still cool? Well, instead of an answer consisting of some letter, we're here to check out one of these four-door muscle cars.
It looks like we're dealing with the Super Bee edition introduced in the mid-to-late 2000s (the owner's Instagram account even states this is unit #83), which means the firepower is serious.
To be more precise, motivation comes from the SRT8's 6.1-liter HEMI, which delivers a meaty 425 ponies, at least in factory form.
Moving on to the appearance of the go-fast sedan, we can say this has followed the path taken by multiple custom incarnations of the Dodge Charger, namely going through multiple appearance changes.
As such, when Chris, the current owner of the vehicle, got a hold of the car a few years ago, this came in murdered-out form, hence its murderbee_srt social media nickname.
Nevertheless, the most recent change, which took place earlier this year, saw most of the real estate covered in a shade of blue that acts like an attention magnet. Note that the same color is used for the halo lights of the custom headlights, with these giving the vehicle a modern aspect, albeit potentially driving purists away.
As for the new custom hood, which is finished in black, this sports a wide intake that reminds one of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.
Then we have the rear light clusters, which might just remind one of the (ready for it?) R33 Nissan Skyline GT-R.
We can't overlook the aero treatment of the vehicle, which involves the front splitter, the side skirt extensions, the diffuser-like element at the back and the massive wickerbill adorning the frunk lid.
The multi-spoke custom wheels, with their deep concave profile are on the house.
