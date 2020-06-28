Dodge Charger "Retro Revival" Shows 1970 Vibes in a Modern Package

It was 2005 when Dodge introduced the modern incarnation of the Charger to the world. And the popularity of the muscle sedan seems to continue to grow, with more and more official derivatives, as well as aftermarket makeovers coming our way. Of course, this won't stop digital artists from remastering the Mopar family machine, which brings us to the rendering sitting on our screens right now.
We've seen our fair share of badass custom Chargers in the real world and this rendering wishes to take things even further. In fact, the digital work seems to focus on some of the aspects that aficionados have highlighted over the years, even though purists might not enjoy the way it addresses such matters.
"Why doesn't the Charger use an all-retro design like the Challenger?" Well, it does... in this pixel work. In fact, we can see the modern vehicle borrowing the front fascia of the 1970 model.
"Why isn't the new-age Charger a coupe, like the old ones?" Zoom in on the rendering and you'll notice this Dodge is now a two-door machine.
And while Dodge now offers the sedan in Widebody trim, the WB kit that was pixel-fitted to this car makes the factory flares seems less extrovert than they are, admittedly with this being the case for most tuner rides of the sort.
Now, in case you wish to go for the good old General Lee look (no confederate flag here), prefer a set of stripes or would rather choose the matter back image for a complete bad boy aura, Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the digital artist behind this stunt, has something for you. Just make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post below.
As for the massive blower protruding through the hood, the said artist talks about a Hellephant swap for the car. Nevertheless, fitting this Charger with Dodge's blown 426 Hellephant crate engine doesn't require cutting a hole into the hood and here's a Challenger SRT Demon example for you.
PS: While you check out this Charger rendering, keep in mind that the Hellcat Redeye version of the beast is just around the corner.
2 Door Variant of the Hellepant Charger