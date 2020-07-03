The Era of Air-Taxis is Here and the Bell Nexus is Leading it All

This 1971 Dodge Charger Funny Car Is Dead Serious, Needs a New Place to Crash

A combination between the classic Dodge Charger and a Funny Car racer sounds intriguing, there’s no doubt about it, but finding one to buy isn’t necessarily the easiest thing to do. 15 photos



The dead-serious Funny Car obviously comes with the typical customization package that such a racer needs, including a Mooneyes tank, gold SST drag wheels, and vintage drag slicks.



The company selling the Charger, which is described as a “rare piece of NHRA history,” explains that the car comes in an excellent shape. Technically, this means that you should be able to drive this Funny Car on the track just after buying it. To help you with this, the Charger comes equipped with a vintage race helmet too.



As for what’s under the hood, this is the part that’s the most interesting. Power comes from a 426 Hemi, an engine that was manufactured for only six years between 1964 and 1971. The 7.0-liter unit was one of the most popular choices for cars competing in NHRA and AHRA drag racing, so it’s not necessarily surprising that it is powering this Funny Car model too.



It goes without saying that this machine isn’t necessarily aimed at those who just want a unique Charger, but is mostly the right car for those who know what Funny Car is all about and want a piece of its history in their garage.



And the best of all is that the Charger Funny Car isn't really that expensive. The eBay seller expects to get $15,500 for the car, and you can check the racer in person at their garage in Texas.

