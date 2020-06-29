Seeing Falcon Heavy Boosters Land at Night Is Like Watching Aliens Invading

4 Hennessey 1,000 HP Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Hits the Track and the Dyno

2 Dodge Charger "4Runner" Looks Like the Japanese Hellcat

More on this:

1969 Dodge Charger Collection Is an Expensive Childhood Dream That Can Come True

If you’re looking for a professionally-restored vintage Charger that can easily become your daily driver, here’s something you probably didn’t expect to find when you woke up this morning. 26 photos



The three Chargers that are included in this collection are the 500, R/T SE and Daytona models, and they’re all finished in the factory R4 Charger Red paint. And what’s more, they are powered by the 440ci (7.2-liter) V8 engine that developes 375 horsepower, according to



The photos pretty much speak for themselves, showing the Chargers in their awesome condition and waiting for a new owner. And of course, while you can use any of them as a daily driver, as we said earlier, this isn’t really the purpose of these rare Chargers.



It’s a one in a million collection that deserves to be preserved in tip-top shape, especially given how much money you have to spend for the whole thing.



Because yes, these Chargers don’t cope cheap, as the entire collection can be yours for $420,000.



In case you don’t think they’re worth that much, there’s one thing that you need to know. The 500 model that’s included in the collection is actually pretty rare, according to the garage selling the cars, as only 392 units were produced in total. The Daytona itself is pretty hard to find too, as a little over 500 such cars were manufactured for model year 1969.



So at the end of the day, it’s pretty clear this Charger collection is fairly expensive, but given all the rare models that are included, it might be the kind of childhood dream that can finally be true. A company is selling an entire collection of ’69 Dodge Chargers, all in tip-top condition after they were professionally-restored. And what’s more, all are still featuring the original metal.The three Chargers that are included in this collection are the 500, R/T SE and Daytona models, and they’re all finished in the factory R4 Charger Red paint. And what’s more, they are powered by the 440ci (7.2-liter) V8 engine that developes 375 horsepower, according to Garage Kept Motors , the company that’s selling the collection.The photos pretty much speak for themselves, showing the Chargers in their awesome condition and waiting for a new owner. And of course, while you can use any of them as a daily driver, as we said earlier, this isn’t really the purpose of these rare Chargers.It’s a one in a million collection that deserves to be preserved in tip-top shape, especially given how much money you have to spend for the whole thing.Because yes, these Chargers don’t cope cheap, as the entire collection can be yours for $420,000.In case you don’t think they’re worth that much, there’s one thing that you need to know. The 500 model that’s included in the collection is actually pretty rare, according to the garage selling the cars, as only 392 units were produced in total. The Daytona itself is pretty hard to find too, as a little over 500 such cars were manufactured for model year 1969.So at the end of the day, it’s pretty clear this Charger collection is fairly expensive, but given all the rare models that are included, it might be the kind of childhood dream that can finally be true.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.