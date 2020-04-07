“World’s Fastest Dodge Demon” - The SpeedKore Lucifer - Flexes Its Twin-Turbo V8

Concept Cars of the Future: Lexus Hikari Is Electric, Autonomous, Shape-Shifting

The Mustang Shelby GT500 and Camaro ZL1 1LE may be nimbler but Mopar has the last laugh in terms of quarter-mile times. With 840 horsepower and tons of torque on deck, the Demon crosses the line in 9.65 seconds. The aftermarket, however, is much obliged to improve that time by a second.Lucifer is how SpeedKore calls this all-carbon brawler, described by Donut Media as the “world’s fastest Dodge Demon.” 600 pounds lighter than stock thanks to a carbon-fiber body shell, the car has also switched from a ‘charged V8 to twin turbos, retaining the hemispherical combustion chambers and 6.2 liters of displacement of the Hellcat and Demon engines.The reason SpeedKore went for two billet turbochargers is simple. A supercharger needs some of the engine’s resources to ram more air into the engine, hence the 840-horsepower rating of the stock specification. Lucifer, on the other hand, develops approximately 1,800 crank horsepower.On the dyno, Lucifer version 3.0 lays down no fewer than 1,593 rear-wheel horsepower and 1,161 pound-feet of torque at the wheels. In addition to the Garrett snails in the front bumper, those insane numbers are made possible by a few other improvements such as the rods, pistons, and triple fuel pumps.After setting the world record for the fastest Dodge Challenger SRT Demon in 2018 with an 8.77-second pass at 161.57 mph, SpeedKore returned on the blacktop in 2019 for an 8.06 at 159.54 mph. The record-breaking run took place at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove, Wisconsin.The question is, what’s next after Demon and Lucifer?Does it start with a capital S and end with… well… atan?