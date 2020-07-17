Carbon Fiber Galore: Widebody Dodge Challenger Gets SpeedKore Goodies

Remember the Demon? Dodge did the right thing to offer lesser models with the Widebody option, but nevertheless, the Challenger still is a hefty son of a gun. Because of its weight, the Challenger ACR has been shot down by none other than head honcho Tim Kuniskis.
SpeedKore, however, thinks otherwise. After treating the narrow-body Challenger to a whole lot of carbon fiber, the time has come for the Widebody option to go on a diet as well. These parts are not cheap, though, and the Demon-like hood also happens to be tough to install.
Available in gloss or matte finishes, part number DGE-DEMN-004G & M is made from prepreg carbon fiber with a 1/8-inch layer of Nomex. Though it utilizes the stock hinge and latch, the $5,000 upgrade requires pins for retention and some clever work in the engine bay. You see, the Air Grabber won’t line up with the intake of the Hellcat and Redeye.
Tipping the scales at 22 pounds (10 kilograms), the hood is joined by a carbon-fiber front splitter. It uses the stock fasteners, but SpeedKore recommends Mopar rivets for the wheel well flange areas. This piece of carbon fiber will set you back $1,454 excluding freight and sales tax.
The rear diffuser, spoiler, and deck lid are also available in lightweight flavor, and obviously enough, SpeedKore charges an arm and a leg for these babies for two reasons. Firstly, check out that OEM-quality finish. Secondly, curing carbon fiber in an autoclave is expensive.
In the order mentioned in the previous paragraph, these parts retail at $2,561 plus $2,031 and $3,067. All of the components mentioned in this story total 14,113 bucks, which is half the price of the Challenger SXT or a third of the Challenger R/T 50th Anniversary Edition.
At the other end of the spectrum, the Hellcat Redeye Widebody tops the range with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $78,295 excluding destination charge. Coming later this year, the “Super Stock” will take things beyond $80k but isn't likely to match the $84,995 price tag of the Demon.
Would you just look at that weave! Just a reminder that our carbon fiber composite components for the Dodge Challenger (wide body vehicles) are now live with pricing on our website!