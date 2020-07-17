Rally Red 1970 Dodge Challenger Is Pro-Touring Mopar Muscle Done Right

Though it may look like just another 1970 Challenger with a white convertible top, this Mopar metal is far from stock. Starting from the undercarriage, the Rally Red muscle car differs from the original with “completely custom Hotchkis sport suspension.”
Tuned for the road course as well as daily driving, the suspension system includes adjustable strut rods, adjustable tubular control arms, forged torsion bars, sway bars, and gas shocks from Fox. Welded frame connectors prevent the body from twisting, and on all four corners, Wilwood premium brakes offer the stopping power.
Listed at $118,998 by Volo Cars even though the builder spent $160,000 into this pro-touring restomod, the one-of-a-kind Challenger also comes with a 3.0-inch stack of documentation. “Only a few hundred miles” were put on the odometer since finished, and that’s peanuts for the Gen II 426 HEMI powerplant.
The crate engine is complemented by fuel injection, fast ignition, polished billet pulleys and brackets, chrome for the power steering pump, and a polished compressor for the air conditioning. The alternator, wiper motor, and wiring harness are brand-spanking new, and the engine compartment is painted in gloss red.
Every inch of the body is “laser straight” as per the selling vendor, and the Challenger is all the more desirable thanks to the shaker hood and scoop. The moldings, bumpers, front grille, mirrors, door handles, and antenna are all new.
Wrapped in Continental performance tires, the chromed wheels from American Racing sure match the car's character. The gauges and AM radio are completely stock, as is the dashboard pad, giving the interior a lovely retro air.
Rated at 450 horsepower or thereabouts, the 7.0-liter leviathan under the hood breaths out through a TTI performance exhaust system with square finishers. A pro-built 727 automatic transmission with a Gear Vendors six-speed overdrive does the shifting, connected to a Dana 60 rear end with a posi diff running 4.10 gears.
As Volo Cars puts it, this Challenger is “more than just a pretty face.”
