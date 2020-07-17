Linux Modular Concept Can Travel by Water, on Land, on Snow and in the Air

More on this:

1970 Chevrolet Nova "Black Nasty" Rocks Twin-Turbo V8 With 650 HP

Some performance cars are styled in such a way that the untrained eye can’t tell what kind of monster hides under the hood. That’s not the case with this Chevy Nova , a 1970 model that has been pro-toured with a neck-snapping 421 engine. 26 photos



Instead of the Pontiac V8 we often associate with 421 cubic inches, the powerplant in this Nova is actually a Dart SHP short-block crate engine. Developed from the get-go for over-the-top street and strip applications, the Sportsman High Performance is joined by an Eagle rotating assembly, steel crankshaft, forged pistons, H-beam rods, COMP Cams valvetrain, Quick Fuel carb, and MSD ignition. A 16-gallon fuel cell, braided lines, and an electric pump are featured as well.



The one-of-a-kind restomod is fitted with a dual exhaust system that exits right behind the front wheels, featuring a pair of sinister finishers that complement the matte-black finish and carbon-fiber decals on the hood and trunk. 20- by 14-inch and 18- by 7-inch Coy’s wheels on all four corners are featured, powder-coated in black and wrapped in sticky rubber from Mickey Thompson.



In accordance with the pro-touring school of thought, the pro-built



Volo Cars also mentions that the hood took 50 hours to fabricate and fit around the intakes. 30 hours were spent on the rear bumper, and as you can tell from the photo gallery, the side markers and door handles have been shaved for a smoother look.



Last, but certainly not least, check out that interior! Ostrich-textured upholstery from the visors to the seats and competition seats are two of the most obvious upgrades over the bone-stock Nova, but even the rear seat is an all-custom affair. The finishing touches would be the “Black Nasty” embroidered into the seatbacks. From 6.9 liters of displacement, “Black Nasty” is much obliged to crank out 650 horsepower to the heavy-duty rear end – an 8.5-inch unit – with a posi diff that spins 4.11 gears. “Only 50 miles since completed,” reads the listing from Volo Cars , and that kind of suck-squeeze-bang-blow for merely $36,998 sounds like a bargain.Instead of the Pontiac V8 we often associate with 421 cubic inches, the powerplant in this Nova is actually a Dart SHP short-block crate engine. Developed from the get-go for over-the-top street and strip applications, the Sportsman High Performance is joined by an Eagle rotating assembly, steel crankshaft, forged pistons, H-beam rods, COMP Cams valvetrain, Quick Fuel carb, and MSD ignition. A 16-gallon fuel cell, braided lines, and an electric pump are featured as well.The one-of-a-kind restomod is fitted with a dual exhaust system that exits right behind the front wheels, featuring a pair of sinister finishers that complement the matte-black finish and carbon-fiber decals on the hood and trunk. 20- by 14-inch and 18- by 7-inch Coy’s wheels on all four corners are featured, powder-coated in black and wrapped in sticky rubber from Mickey Thompson.In accordance with the pro-touring school of thought, the pro-built 350 transmission boasts a super kit and a 3,000 stall. “Totally trick suspension” ensures the car can handle the twisties, and some of the underside’s highlights include the welded frame connectors, tubular control arms, narrowed rear end, and coilover shocks.Volo Cars also mentions that the hood took 50 hours to fabricate and fit around the intakes. 30 hours were spent on the rear bumper, and as you can tell from the photo gallery, the side markers and door handles have been shaved for a smoother look.Last, but certainly not least, check out that interior! Ostrich-textured upholstery from the visors to the seats and competition seats are two of the most obvious upgrades over the bone-stock Nova, but even the rear seat is an all-custom affair. The finishing touches would be the “Black Nasty” embroidered into the seatbacks.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.