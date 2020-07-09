Z-Triton by Zeltini, the Electric Tricycle-Boat-Home You Can Go Camping With

5 You Can Now Own This SEMA-Built Outlaw Energy 1968 Ford Bronco

2 1971 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am "455 HO" Restomod Begs to Be Driven Hard

More on this:

Chopped Top 1934 Chevy Coupe Hides Corvette Surprise Under Its Hood

By today’s standards, interwar Chevrolet cars are lacking in many areas, including creature comforts and suck-squeeze-bang-blow. This 1934 coupe is a bit different, though, starting with the Mint Green paint. 55 photos



According to



From the gear knob to the center console, the cockpit has been designed to complement the wacky yet good-looking exterior of the chopped coupe. Even the front seats feature a little bit of



Ice-cold air conditioning, power windows and locks, as well as custom knobs and real metal trim are featured, and as you can tell, the old-school Chevy further boasts a digital instrument cluster, digital clock on the passenger’s side of the dash, and a four-spoke steering wheel with leather wrapped around the rim. But wait, there's more!



Mint Green brake calipers, discs all around, alloys with a mirror-like polished finish, and the side-exit exhaust are joined by a mesh grille and LED taillights. A lovely build indeed, but now’s the time to talk about money.



$49,000 is the asking price, and if you were wondering, the odometer reads 24,167 miles (38,893 kilometers) since the project was completed. Given the reliability of the LT1 engine and sturdiness of the 700R4 transmission, this attention-grabbing Chevy coupe won’t let you down on the side of the road. The finish carries over to the engine compartment, where you’ll find a 350-cu.in. plant from a C4 Corvette. The LT1 from a 1992 model, to be more precise. The second generation of the Chevy small-block V8 pumps out 300 horsepower in this application, but we don’t know the exact output of the green restomod.According to Gateway Classic Cars , the transmission has also been swapped for a 700R4 Turbo-Hydramatic. Originally developed for trucks and larger cars, the four-speed tranny is a popular pick with restomodders and hot rodders alike.From the gear knob to the center console, the cockpit has been designed to complement the wacky yet good-looking exterior of the chopped coupe. Even the front seats feature a little bit of Mint Green , and so does the trunk where you’ll find a rumble seat and a Sony compact disc changer. The stereo system is integrated into the roof’s headliner in order to keep the dashboard as clean as possible.Ice-cold air conditioning, power windows and locks, as well as custom knobs and real metal trim are featured, and as you can tell, the old-school Chevy further boasts a digital instrument cluster, digital clock on the passenger’s side of the dash, and a four-spoke steering wheel with leather wrapped around the rim. But wait, there's more!Mint Green brake calipers, discs all around, alloys with a mirror-like polished finish, and the side-exit exhaust are joined by a mesh grille and LED taillights. A lovely build indeed, but now’s the time to talk about money.$49,000 is the asking price, and if you were wondering, the odometer reads 24,167 miles (38,893 kilometers) since the project was completed. Given the reliability of the LT1 engine and sturdiness of the 700R4 transmission, this attention-grabbing Chevy coupe won’t let you down on the side of the road.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.