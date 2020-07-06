The URB-E is the Caterpillar of e-Bikes

5 Action Comics No. 1 Sold for $3.2 Million, Features Superman and a 1937 DeSoto

4 1955 Chevrolet Aztec by George Barris Is the Ultimate Custom Mashup

2 1939 Dodge D11 Can Hold Its Own Decades After It Was First Made

1 1955 DeSoto Fireflite Is a Low Riding Blast from the Past

More on this:

“Champagne Gold” 1932 DeSoto SC Looks Ravishing, Packs 383 Stroker V8 Engine

When he was building his automotive empire, Walter P. Chrysler used the General Motors blueprint to diversify the automaker’s portfolio beyond Dodge and the Chrysler brand. However, many nameplates from the olden days are no longer with us for various reasons. 38 photos



A little over two million vehicles bearing the DeSoto badge were built over the course of 33 years, and this SC is one of them. Instead of a frame-off restoration focused on originality, the one-off roadster now wears Chip Foose-inspired Champagne Gold metallic and quite a few other mods that include a 383 stroker V8 with MSD fuel injection.



Listed for $124,995 by



Billet Specialties 18- and 20-inch staggered alloy wheels provide an aggressive stance to the all-steel body shell, and the two-piece front bumper complements the rounded grille like a hand in a glove. Slotted hood sides, suicide doors, a frenched license plate, modern headlights, and LED taillights are a few other highlights of the car’s exterior makeover.



Even the undercarriage screams “



Last, but certainly not least, take a look at that interior. The jewel-like gauges and power bucket seats are to die for! The restomodded cruiser also includes a removable soft top, push-button start, and a custom center console that houses the controls for the air ride suspension. Plymouth survived until 2001, consigned to the history books three years after Eagle was discontinued over poor sales and overlapping products. DeSoto met its maker in 1961 because Chrysler switched to a mid-priced brand, spearheaded by the Newport range of models.A little over two million vehicles bearing the DeSoto badge were built over the course of 33 years, and this SC is one of them. Instead of a frame-off restoration focused on originality, the one-off roadster now wears Chip Foose-inspired Champagne Gold metallic and quite a few other mods that include a 383 stroker V8 with MSD fuel injection.Listed for $124,995 by Streetside Classics , the 1932 DeSoto SC also boasts aluminum heads, shorty headers, and an aluminum intake from Edelbrock for the 6.3-liter Chevy engine. A Borg Warner four-speed manual sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow out back to a Ford 9.0-inch unit that has no problem handling the torque of the eight-cylinder mill.Billet Specialties 18- and 20-inch staggered alloy wheels provide an aggressive stance to the all-steel body shell, and the two-piece front bumper complements the rounded grille like a hand in a glove. Slotted hood sides, suicide doors, a frenched license plate, modern headlights, and LED taillights are a few other highlights of the car’s exterior makeover.Even the undercarriage screams “ custom ” thanks to the tubular A-arm front end and four-link rear for the carefully painted frame. Accuair suspension and four-wheel disc brakes are also featured.Last, but certainly not least, take a look at that interior. The jewel-like gauges and power bucket seats are to die for! The restomodded cruiser also includes a removable soft top, push-button start, and a custom center console that houses the controls for the air ride suspension.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.