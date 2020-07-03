1972 Chevrolet El Camino With LS3 Engine Swap Cranks Out 520 HP

The Volkswagen Streetmate - Coming Soon to Change the Mobility Game

Ford may have been the first to come out with a coupé utility in the United States, but the El Camino is that much cooler. Lest we forget, The King of Cool himself chose the Elky over the Ranchero. This 1972 model, however, isn't your average 'Mino. 28 photos ECU with drive-by-wire are also featured, along with an upgraded valvetrain and a Texas Speed stage 1 cam.



Designed for maximum streetability and more suck-squeeze-bang-blow at low RPMs, the camshaft is only a piece of the puzzle. Taking all the mods into account, the LS3 develops 520 horsepower (527 PS) at the crankshaft.



Because of the higher output, the transmission had to be upgraded as well. Or better said, replaced by a 4L80E from a



The chassis features a few modifications as well, starting with the drop spindles of the suspension system and Eibach springs. Adjustable control arms up front, Bilstein shocks all around, and 18- plus 20-inch Nitto performance radials render this Camino a bit of a pro-tourer as well.



Described as “an impeccably built machine” by the selling vendor, the Elky has also been treated to a frame-off restoration three years ago. The silver paint on the lower half of the body complements the wheel design rather nicely, and as you can tell, all four corners benefit from drilled and vented rotors.



Price-wise, you’ll be surprised to find out that



