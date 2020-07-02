This Custom 1970 Chevy Camaro Has a Big Block Engine That Looks You in the Eye

If custom Camaros are your thing, there’s a very good chance you’re going to like the Pro Street model that we have here, one that despite being built with racing in mind, it’s never been raced. 20 photos



It’s a rust-free model that received quite a lot of upgrades, and it all starts with the engine.



This Camaro is powered by a fuel-injected and supercharged 496ci (8.1-liter) powerplant that develops approximately 650 horsepower.



Needless to say, the big block engine is just a small part of the massive upgrade that happens under the hood, as the Camaro has also been equipped with Brodex aluminum heads, electric water pump and fans, a Griffin radiator, MSD ignition, hydraulic roller cam with Comp Cams roller rockers, and Hooker headers.



The engine is paired with a Turbo 400 transmission, while the braking system has been upgraded to use discs on all 15-inch Center Line wheels.



The interior itself is also something that you’ll probably be impressed with, as the standard seats have been replaced with racing ones. The owner also installed a custom aluminum dash with AutoMeter gauges, including oil pressure, water temperature, and fuel level indicators. A roll cage is also offered, and frame connectors are being used to enhance the overall stability of the car.



All of these make the Camaro a pretty unique model, and the video embedded below shows just how well it runs. And of course, it can easily be used as a daily driver, although it goes without saying this isn’t necessarily the purpose of this custom build.



The Camaro can be yours for $36,995, and you need to reach out to the owner to see it in person.



