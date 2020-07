This Custom 1970 Chevy Camaro Has a Big Block Engine That Looks You in the Eye

That’s what the seller of the car now claims in a listing on eBay , explaining that the 1970 Camaro is painted in Candy Apple Red and comes in nearly mint condition with only a few exceptions that can easily be corrected.It’s a rust-free model that received quite a lot of upgrades, and it all starts with the engine.This Camaro is powered by a fuel-injected and supercharged 496ci (8.1-liter) powerplant that develops approximately 650 horsepower.Needless to say, the big block engine is just a small part of the massive upgrade that happens under the hood, as the Camaro has also been equipped with Brodex aluminum heads, electric water pump and fans, a Griffin radiator, MSD ignition, hydraulic roller cam with Comp Cams roller rockers, and Hooker headers.The engine is paired with a Turbo 400 transmission, while the braking system has been upgraded to use discs on all 15-inch Center Line wheels.The interior itself is also something that you’ll probably be impressed with, as the standard seats have been replaced with racing ones. The owner also installed a custom aluminum dash with AutoMeter gauges, including oil pressure, water temperature, and fuel level indicators. A roll cage is also offered, and frame connectors are being used to enhance the overall stability of the car.All of these make the Camaro a pretty unique model, and the video embedded below shows just how well it runs. And of course, it can easily be used as a daily driver, although it goes without saying this isn’t necessarily the purpose of this custom build.The Camaro can be yours for $36,995, and you need to reach out to the owner to see it in person.