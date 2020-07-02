C8 Corvette Convertible Raises Hardtop Roof, Production Starts August 3rd

Based on the current orders accepted for production, Chevy has more than 3,400 convertible ‘Vettes to build for the 2020 model year. Even though production is scheduled to start in August and will run until November, a few manufacturer-titled vehicles are out there.
Painted in white and with a splash of Carbon Flash for the roof and nacelles, the Captured Test Fleet vehicle in the following video is driven by none other than Corvette product manager Harlan Charles. Filmed by Pasteiner’s Auto Zone, the clip is centered on the hardtop's operation.
“Very special treat to have #harlancharles stop by the store this afternoon and demonstrate the new C8 top,” said the book and hobby store on social media. And frankly, it’s an extremely rare sight indeed.
Starting at $67,495 excluding destination fee, the convertible is $7,500 more expensive than the removable hardtop coupe. The reasons Chevy went for a hardtop instead of canvas are simple. “A quieter cabin, increased security, and a cleaner look” reads a press release from October 2019.
The two-piece top can be lowered or raised back up again at zero to 30 miles per hour (50 kph). No fewer than six electric motors and encoders are featured, along with sheet-molded composite panels. There’s also a divider glass window that can be power adjusted with the top up or down, optimized to reduce wind noise and air circulation in the cabin of the midship ‘Vette.
Retracting the roof takes “as few as 16 seconds” according to Chevy, and the manufacturer’s vehicle in the video confirms it. Bear in mind, however, that going for the convertible means more weight as well.
Chief engineer Tadge Juechter said “about 80 pounds” in an interview from October last year, yet a booklet from a General Motors engineer suggests 101 pounds over the coupe. To the point, the non-Z51 convertible with no optional extras tips the scales at 3,467 pounds (1,573 kilograms).
