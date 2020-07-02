C8 Corvette Convertible Raises Hardtop Roof, Production Starts August 3rd

View this post on Instagram

Very special treat to have #harlancharles ... Corvette Product Manager stop by the store this afternoon and demonstrate the new C8 top! #pasteiners #parkingatpasteiners #corvettec8 #c8corvette #corvetteconvertible ##corvette #corvettesofinstagram #corvettefamily #chevycorvette #stingray #midengine #vette #sportscar #supercars #woodwardave #birminghammi #exoticcar #c8

A post shared by Pasteiner's (@pasteiners_auto_zone) on Jun 27, 2020 at 5:08pm PDT