Mark Wahlberg Buys Buick-GMC Dealership in Columbus, Ohio

Mark Wahlberg has come so far in showbiz that his days as Marky Mark, the rapper who also used to model for Calvin Klein underwear, are almost a blur. As of late, Wahlberg has been delving deep into the car business.
In 2018, Wahlberg took the first step towards becoming a legit auto businessman, buying a Chevrolet dealership in Columbus, Ohio. The new business venture was done in partnership with Michigan dealer and good friend Jay Feldman, whom the actor met while on the set of Transformers and forged a solid friendship with.
Wahlberg has added two more notches to his (auto) belt, Automotive News reports. He’s also bought a Buick-GMC dealership, in addition to the recently acquired RV rental business. The latter has already been renamed to Mark Wahlberg Airstream & RV, so the former will probably get its name updated to include a mention of the actor’s ownership as well.
Both these businesses represent new partnerships with Feldman, CEO of Feldman Automotive Group. Feldman is also a partner in Wahlberg’s fast food restaurants. In addition to this, the actor also owns his own production company, and a fitness and sports nutrition company, and is an investor in a wide and varied array of projects.
The car business, though, holds a special place in his heart. Before he took to rapping and showing off his six-pack in CK knickers, he worked briefly as a car salesman and trained as a mechanic. Owning dealerships comes naturally, he said back in 2018.
“Columbus has been so welcoming and it just made sense to grow our automotive platform here,” the actor says now, in a statement to the aforementioned media outlet. “The Haydocy family has been wonderful to work with during this transition and Jay and I are looking forward to doing big things here.”
Wahlberg has added two more notches to his (auto) belt, Automotive News reports. He’s also bought a Buick-GMC dealership, in addition to the recently acquired RV rental business. The latter has already been renamed to Mark Wahlberg Airstream & RV, so the former will probably get its name updated to include a mention of the actor’s ownership as well.
Both these businesses represent new partnerships with Feldman, CEO of Feldman Automotive Group. Feldman is also a partner in Wahlberg’s fast food restaurants. In addition to this, the actor also owns his own production company, and a fitness and sports nutrition company, and is an investor in a wide and varied array of projects.
The car business, though, holds a special place in his heart. Before he took to rapping and showing off his six-pack in CK knickers, he worked briefly as a car salesman and trained as a mechanic. Owning dealerships comes naturally, he said back in 2018.
“Columbus has been so welcoming and it just made sense to grow our automotive platform here,” the actor says now, in a statement to the aforementioned media outlet. “The Haydocy family has been wonderful to work with during this transition and Jay and I are looking forward to doing big things here.”