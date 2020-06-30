More on this:

First-Ever 1967 Chevrolet Camaro “Fisher Body” Is Looking for a New Owner

What you’re looking at is the first-ever Camaro produced in Van Nuys, Los Angeles. Assembly code P001 is a Fisher Body , and as you can tell, this fellow here is a collectible in its own right. 77 photos



Purchased new at Kester Motor Company of Colorado, the Fisher-bodied ‘Maro received a frame-off restoration in 2006. Since then, the car was kept in a climate-controlled garage as part of a private collection of garage queens. However, P001 exhibits visual defects.



The paint has a few marks and cracks, the steering wheel has seen better days, and underside components such as the rear leaf springs and drum brakes show a little bit of corrosion. On the upside, these issues are easy to fix and the odo shows only 18,323 miles (29,488 kilometers).



Finished in Ermine White over red vinyl upholstery, the ’67 Camaro has been optioned with extras such as the Interior Decor Package, Deluxe Interior Package, and the Package Style Trim Group. A rear-seat speaker and a push-button AM radio are also worthy of highlighting.



An L30 327 is responsible for the suck-squeeze-bang-blow, all 275 horsepower of it. The 5.4-liter V8 is joined by a two-speed automatic transmission – the Powerglide – and a 10-bolt rear axle.



Lot #143 as Barrett-Jackson calls it will head to auction next month, and bidding will be made exclusively online. Whoever drops the most cash on the Fisher Body will have to arrange transportation or pick up the car personally from its current home in the city of Midland, Texas.



