5 The Ford Focus ST Is Slower With New Auto Than the Six-Speed Manual Transmission

2 Believe It Or Not, Ford Delays 2021 Bronco Reveal Over O.J. Simpson's Birthday

1 New Rendering of 2021 Ford Bronco Two-Door Looks Amazing in Cyber Orange

More on this:

1992 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible “Summer Edition” Shows Only 540 Miles

Named after the Fox platform , the third generation of the ‘Stang isn’t exactly a collectible. However, this fellow here is no ordinary Fox body. 51 photos



Designated 5.0 after its displacement, the punchy eight-cylinder engine and four-speed automatic transmission have seen only 540 miles (869 kilometers) in all of these years. It’s a time capsule through and through, which is why bidding on the open-top Fox body may get crazy. Listed on



The vendor claims that the LX 5.0 Convertible Summer Edition was sold new in Chicago, then moved to Florida in the early 2000s. Acquired by the selling dealer in May 2020, the car has recently received new oil. A fluid flush was also performed, ensuring the roadworthiness of this rare 'Stang.



Originally priced at $850, the Summer Edition is actually a package. In addition to the contrasting soft top, the mirrors and trim were treated to Vibrant Red just like the body shell and trunk lid spoiler. 16-inch wheels, Michelin XGT Z4 rubber shoes, black carpeting, and white leather are included, along with air conditioning and sport seats that feature adjustable lumbar support.



When it was new, the venerable Five-Oh motor was rated at 225 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque. Underside photos confirm the low mileage of the drivetrain, and the Carfax report lists no accidents or damage at all.



The Ford Motor Company updated the Fox platform two more times for the fifth generation, codenamed SN-95. It was the last vehicle to feature this architecture, after which the pony car switched to the D2C with either a solid axle out back or Approximately 2,000 convertibles were produced in “Summer Edition” specification for the 1992 model year, and VIN 1FACP44EXNF166767 is probably the most original of the lot. Offered at auction with a white top and a clean title, the Vibrant Red pony also boasts a small-block V8.Designated 5.0 after its displacement, the punchy eight-cylinder engine and four-speed automatic transmission have seen only 540 miles (869 kilometers) in all of these years. It’s a time capsule through and through, which is why bidding on the open-top Fox body may get crazy. Listed on Bring a Trailer with four days left to go, the highest bid stands at $20k right now.The vendor claims that the LX 5.0 Convertible Summer Edition was sold new in Chicago, then moved to Florida in the early 2000s. Acquired by the selling dealer in May 2020, the car has recently received new oil. A fluid flush was also performed, ensuring the roadworthiness of this rare 'Stang.Originally priced at $850, the Summer Edition is actually a package. In addition to the contrasting soft top, the mirrors and trim were treated to Vibrant Red just like the body shell and trunk lid spoiler. 16-inch wheels, Michelin XGT Z4 rubber shoes, black carpeting, and white leather are included, along with air conditioning and sport seats that feature adjustable lumbar support.When it was new, the venerable Five-Oh motor was rated at 225 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque. Underside photos confirm the low mileage of the drivetrain, and the Carfax report lists no accidents or damage at all.The Ford Motor Company updated the Fox platform two more times for the fifth generation, codenamed SN-95. It was the last vehicle to feature this architecture, after which the pony car switched to the D2C with either a solid axle out back or independent rear suspension since the 2015 model year.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.