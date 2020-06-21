autoevolution
New Rendering of 2021 Ford Bronco Two-Door Looks Amazing in Cyber Orange

Revealed on the Mustang Mach-E earlier this month, Cyber Orange is expected on the Bronco as well. The alleged spy photo of a two-door model appears to confirm this color, and it certainly works like a charm with the off-roader’s black grille, wheels, and roof.
Visualized in Cyber Orange by Mo Aoun, the 3D rendering before your eyes is equipped with body-color tow hooks up front and full-LED headlights. Though not yet confirmed, tow hooks are a must for the Bronco in order to challenge the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

Speaking of the competitor from Toledo, the Blue Oval came up with a rather similar design for the removable roof panels to the Freedom Top. Latches on each side of the front panel and a central latch are featured, and we wouldn’t have the Bronco any other way.

The mud-terrain rubber shoes are massive in the rendering, and even in spy shots, Ford appears to be dead serious about the off-roading capability of the newcomer. The largest wheels are expected to measure 17 inches, and they'll be reportedly wrapped in 315/70 tires. That's a bit larger than what the Wrangler Rubicon offers, indeed.

Couple those boots with a crawler gear for the seven-speed manual and forced induction for the base EcoBoost engine, and you’ll understand why Jeep has to level up the Wrangler as soon as possible. Don’t, however, think that the Bronco has this one in the bag.

The Wrangler has an unparalleled following for plenty of good reasons, and Ford made a mess of the Bronco on multiple occasions. The Firestone debacle, the Expedition that indirectly replaced it, and the quarter of a century between the previous and upcoming Bronco; all of these factors play against the Ford Motor Company right now.

When all is said and done, it shouldn’t come as a surprise for Jeep to accelerate the development of the Wrangler after July 13th. That’s the date the Bronco will debut, pushed back from July 9th over a lot of controversy over the birthday of O.J. Simpson.

Though not much is known about the turbo straight-six engine codenamed Tornado, the Wrangler has been confirmed with two new powertrain options. The first is the 4xe plug-in hybrid, and shortly after it arrives, the JL and JLU versions of the Wrangler will go electric.

