27,000-Mile Foxbody Mustang 5.0 Listed for Sale on Craigslist for $25,000

The coupe – also known as the notchback – is arguably more elegant than the hatchback. This particular example of the breed, however, costs $25,000 as opposed to a few thousand for similar configurations from the 1989 model year.If you were wondering why 1FABP40E4KF203602 costs so much, the owner says that his car is “one-of-a-kind” with a clean Carfax, all stock, featuring 27,000 miles on the odometer. The photographs on Craigslist appear to support his claims, but then again, $25,000 is almost as much as the 2020 model year Fastback.The entry-level specification – featuring the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo – can be had for $26,670 excluding destination charge and options. The Foxbody Mustang LX 5.0 in the photo gallery, on the other hand, features the 302 ci Five-Oh engine. The small-block V8 comes with the E7TE heads and forged aluminum pistons with valve reliefs as opposed to the flat-tops of earlier models. These changes translate to approximately 225 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque.In addition to the car’s pristine condition and low mileage, take a look at the gear lever. That’s right; you’re in the presence of a good ol’ manual that makes the torque-converter automatic feel like a slug! Better still, this Foxbody isn’t a police car with the antenna and dashboard holes plugged up to fool the unsuspecting buyer.The notch is the perfect platform for a racing car or a drag racer, particularly because it’s the lightest version of the Foxbody Mustang. Making aftermarket modifications to such a clean and desirable vehicle would be a little uninspired by any account, more so if you remember that any sort of mod would nosedive the resale value.