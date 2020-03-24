27,000-Mile Foxbody Mustang 5.0 Listed for Sale on Craigslist for $25,000

Taking its nickname from the Fox platform that Ford introduced in 1977, the Foxbody Mustang is a pretty fun pony in every respect. Not exactly expensive to purchase nor costly to maintain, the third generation of America’s most celebrated pony car was produced for the better part of 15 years in three body styles.
The coupe – also known as the notchback – is arguably more elegant than the hatchback. This particular example of the breed, however, costs $25,000 as opposed to a few thousand for similar configurations from the 1989 model year.
If you were wondering why 1FABP40E4KF203602 costs so much, the owner says that his car is “one-of-a-kind” with a clean Carfax, all stock, featuring 27,000 miles on the odometer. The photographs on Craigslist appear to support his claims, but then again, $25,000 is almost as much as the 2020 model year Fastback.
The entry-level specification – featuring the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo – can be had for $26,670 excluding destination charge and options. The Foxbody Mustang LX 5.0 in the photo gallery, on the other hand, features the 302 ci Five-Oh engine. The small-block V8 comes with the E7TE heads and forged aluminum pistons with valve reliefs as opposed to the flat-tops of earlier models. These changes translate to approximately 225 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque.
In addition to the car’s pristine condition and low mileage, take a look at the gear lever. That’s right; you’re in the presence of a good ol’ manual that makes the torque-converter automatic feel like a slug! Better still, this Foxbody isn’t a police car with the antenna and dashboard holes plugged up to fool the unsuspecting buyer.
The notch is the perfect platform for a racing car or a drag racer, particularly because it’s the lightest version of the Foxbody Mustang. Making aftermarket modifications to such a clean and desirable vehicle would be a little uninspired by any account, more so if you remember that any sort of mod would nosedive the resale value.
