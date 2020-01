Budget Ferrari F40 Is Actually a Ford Mustang Fox Body with a Twist

Now, the process mentioned above would've required delicate steps that could ensure perfect integration, but we are here to showcase a virtual contraption that's anything but subtle. We're looking at a mashup involving the Ferrari F40 and the Ford Mustang Fox Body.This rendering is served by digital artist Abimelec Arellano, who decided to throw the Maranello halo car and the 'Stang together. The result looks a bit like something that could be built using a Fox Body as a donor car, which might just frighten purists.The main ingredients of the transformation involve the chopped roof, the wheels and, of course, the Rosso Corsa finish of the machine. Another part of the project that comes from Ford involves the Thunderbird Super Coupe headlights.However, there are more profound changes to talk about: the generous engine compartment up front must be a luggage area now, since the middle section of the car accommodates a Ford Voodoo motor. And, in the spirit of the F40, the 5.2-liter flat-plane crank V8 works with a pair of turbos.The pixel master decided the project can't be completed without proper badging, so he "adapted" the Ferrari shield logo on the side of the vehicle. Now, as we know from the time when the Italian carmaker sent Deadmau5 a cease and desist letter that convinced the producer/DJ to remove the "Purrari" customization on his 458, the company specifically complained about the customized Ferrari badges. So don't expect the Italians to have a giggle about this.