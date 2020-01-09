Budget Ferrari F40 Is Actually a Ford Mustang Fox Body with a Twist

View this post on Instagram

A couple weeks back, my buddy @777style came up with the incredible idea of marrying a Ford Mustang Foxbody with a Ferrari F40 and I was absolutely on board right away; Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to introduce you to the F40xbody! Both cars are similar sizes, however the proportions are really different and that was the main challenge while making this: How to make the, in comparison to the F40, stubby looking Foxbody match the sleek lines of the F40? well, you chop it in a million pieces that is! After substantially lowering the roof line and adding wider fenders mimicking the F40 panels, the wheels, wing and Rosso Corsa paint just tied up everything beautifully. Powering this is a mid-mounted flat plane Vodoo engine breathing through two turbochargers. Another mod I love are the Ford Thunderbird headlights, Ron’s idea, and a detail lifted directly from the Saleen RRR from ‘93 which gives the front end a much needed sleeker profile. Cherry on top is the Ferrari shield with a bit of a tweak # What do you think about this Frankenstein? Would you drive it? Happy Wednesday! Hope you’re having a great week! . . . . . . . . #ford #mustang #foxbody #ferrari #v8 #vodoo #twin #turbo #frankenstein #mashup #rosso #corsa #f40 #legend #supercar #radwood #supercar #3d #render

