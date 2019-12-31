Ferrari Purosangue Rendering Is a Roma 4-Door SUV

Ferrari is one of the few automakers that doesn't like its stuff to leak out. There are no big concept previews, and test prototypes are almost always just mules. However, after bombarding us with new supercars this year, the Maranello squad wants to finally put an end to the Lamborghini Urus' rampage.
We are, of course, referring to the launch of Ferrari's own SUV, dubbed the Purosangue. Little is known officially about the project Purosangue, Italian for Thoroughbred. According to the company top brass, we might see styling that's similar to the Roma coupe.
Hence, today's rendering by the artist Laco Design combines the Roma's features with SUV-like elements. You've got the increased ride height helping Ferrari's off-roader traverse obstacles, as well as more rugged body cladding.
Another noteworthy upgrade is the arrival four-door bodywork, itself kind of unique for a Ferrari. However, this has been stretched around a coupe-like roof design, which kind of reminds us of the first version of the Aston Martin DBX, the concept. Ironically, Top Gear's Chris Harris has said the Roma looks so much like the Vantage that Aston Martin should contact its lawyers.
If you want a more traditional SUV shape, a previous rendering we shared might get the job done. But seeing as Ferrari likes to think outside the box, our expectations are not set on anything.
The old FF, which was replaced by the GTC4 Lusso, had the AWD and luxury 4-seat cabin. So a few years back, everybody expected the first Prancing SUV to look like a jacked-up version of that. Likewise, the powertrain could be different from what we originally thought.
While the FF had a V12, the go-to powertrain for an exotic SUV seems to be a twin-turbo V8 with more torque. Ferrari's Roma has a 3.9-liter V8 with 620 horsepower that sounds perfect for the job. However, we also can't ignore that a smaller V6 is also being tested at the moment.
