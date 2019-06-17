autoevolution
 

Jay Kay's Ferrari GTC4Lusso is Purple With Gold Wheels

Kanye West once said 'I get it custom, you a customer,' but it's not just rappers that live by the mantra. UK musician Jay Kay is one of the biggest supercar-collecting celebrities in the world, and we just got word that his Ferrari GTC4Lusso has a custom look.
This is it. The Lusso shooting brake left the factory wearing Grigio Ferro paint, which is pretty cool. But the frontman of Jamiroquai took it over to Topaz Detailing in London where they give it a lick of purple, Rolls-Royce Purple Silk, to be exact.

So, is this a wrap or a new coat of paint? A bit of both. In a process they called Topazskin, the detailers have a sprayed-on finish that's also removable while protecting the factory paint. This is a multi-stage process that you can check out in the video below.

Ferrari would have asked tens of thousands of dollars for this look, but the custom respray is a fraction of that cost. Best of all, nobody else on the road has something like this - a purple Ferrari station wagon.

Jay Kay calls his car "Cosmic", and while we agree, it does launch us into a completely different discussion. You see, this feels like a throwback kind of look, and it immediately makes us think back to a purple Lamborghini Diablo he drove many years ago in the iconic music video for "Cosmic Girl."

Other cars are also associated with gold wheels and purple-ish paint, like the original Pagani Huayra they built or the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. But mostly, it's about Lamborghini, which is strange considering Jay Kay is more of a Ferrari man, even owning a unique Ferrari 330 Vignale Shooting Brake.

The artist was also the first celeb to have a unique-looking LaFerrari hypercar. His green beast is currently for sale, complete with matching luggage. Compared to that, the Lusso is nothing to write home about, as it "only" has 690 horsepower from its V12 engine. But at least its twin-gearbox AWD system is unique.

