Confirmed: 2021 Kia Sorento Getting Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Versions

While the next-gen Kia Sorento prototypes were testing at the Nurburgring, we thought it was suspicious that the exhaust systems denoted a gasoline motor that wouldn't be offered in Europe. Our suspicions have now been confirmed, as both plug-in and regular hybrid versions have been confirmed for this 2021 model.
Hyundai is currently in the middle of developing several new powertrains which will be shared with both Kia and Genesis. As previewed by the Sonata, electrification is going to play a big part.
Speaking with Automotive News Europe, Kia Europe's Chief Operating Officer revealed that the Sorento will indeed have both types of the efficient drivetrain. This is hardly a surprise, considering most automakers are going down that route due to the region's stricter CO2 emissions targets.
You can already see such developments on the Nissan X-Trail, the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V. Little is officially known about the Sorento's system, but the 2020 Sonata Hybrid boasts a four-cylinder 2.0-liter gasoline unit from the “Smartstream” family producing 150 horsepower and 188 Nm (139 lb-ft) of torque. Combined with an electric motor, this can give a total output of 192 hp. Of course, it's possible that the SUV to use a 2.5-liter instead, since it's heavier than a mid-size sedan.
Of course, the European model can still offer a diesel, the 2.2-liter making about 200 hp. However, all the Japanese crossovers we mentioned above have dropped all their diesel engines with no plans for future oil-burning configurations.
As for the North American market, we're hoping to see a kind of Sorento GT or Sport model with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbo of the Sonata/K5 giving it 275 to 290 hp. Nearly all versions should use an 8-speed auto, though the performance model can match up to a DCT. But what really matters in this high-volume segment is if they get the design and space right.
