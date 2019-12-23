Fisker Ocean to Drop All 9 Windows at a Push of a Button in California Mode

2020 Ford Escape PHEV Costs Chevrolet Volt Money

The Escape is a pivotal product for the Ford Motor Company since 2000, and year over year, it’s getting increasingly popular as more and more customers trade in their sedans and hatchbacks for crossovers. Now in its fourth generation, the Escape also happens to be more efficient than ever before. 20 photos



Not long now, the SE Plug-In will join the SE Sport Hybrid at a premium of $4,775 in the United States. At $34,235 including destination charge, the plug-in hybrid also happens to be $5,935 more than the SE EcoBoost with the three-cylinder turbo 1.5-liter engine. As highlighted by PHEV by a lot.



One of the most affordable plug-in SUV in the United States, however, is that bit smaller than the Mitsubishi in every respect. The Japanese automaker is also working on the next generation of the Outlander, which can be had with seven seats as opposed to the Blue Oval crossover’s five. On the other hand, it must be mentioned that conventional-bodied PHEVs such as the Toyota Prius Prime are more affordable than the Escape SE Plug-In.



Kia undercuts FoMoCo as well with the Niro Plug-In, which retails at $29,545 while featuring tons of standard equipment. Even more interesting is that “the cheapest Escape SE Plug-In will be just $160 more than the now-discontinued Chevrolet Volt.” Still, does the Ford make sense?



From a financial standpoint, it's pretty good value by all standards. The only niggle that might tempt people over to Toyota and the RAV4 Prime is that the Escape SE Plug-In comes exclusively with front-wheel drive. The all-electric range isn't too shabby either, rated at 30-plus miles as per Ford.