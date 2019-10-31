autoevolution
 

2021 Kia Optima Returns With Revised LEDs in New Rendering

31 Oct 2019, 21:30 UTC ·
by author pic
After Hyundai revealed the new Sonata, Kia is now also ready to push how far you can take headlight design with its 2021 Optima. The mid-sized sedan let us peak at its LEDs in a couple of teasers, and revisions have been made to its predictive renderings.
2 photos
We're talking about the work of the Russian website Kolesa, which we're sure has released images of this car before. It's difficult to describe the styling of these LEDs, which kind of look like snakes climbing their way to the cabin.

In any case, it's nothing like German car design, which is all about polygonal shapes right now. The form doesn't need to follow function or tradition. In fact, only the 2009 model year Optima still looked like a boxy refrigerator of a thing.

Kia is taking advantage of the new production techniques, not just with the lights which are mainly plastic, but also the metal body. Bold creases are appearing in the hood and doors, for example. Also, a thick strip of chrome is being wedged between the roof and rear wings.

From the drivetrain point of view, the 2021 Optima won't be too different from its predecessor or the Sonata. The bulk of the sales will still come from the simple 2.5-liter or 1.6-liter turbo engines. However, hybrid models will play a more important role. This will get a 2-liter making 152 HP and 188 Nm (139 pound-feet) and a 52 HP electric motor. The PHEV version, which will have limited availability, should get a more powerful e-motor and the option of a solar roof.

Even performance versions are under consideration. Something like an Optima Sport or GT is easy to do with the familiar 2-liter turbo But there's a rumor about a 300 horsepower, all-wheel-drive model, which sounds like a pretty rare combo in the sedan segment. Even a wagon is under development, but it won't come to America.
2021 Kia Optima Kia Optima Kia rendering
