Ferrari F355 "Breadvan" Looks Like a Crazy Wagon

What's the point of turning a mid-engined machine into a shooting brake? one might ask. Sure, the question is legit (after all, the said engine layout limits the usability of the extra space), but this doesn't take into account the fetish factor. You know, the element that makes one throw a cover onto a Ferrari F355.
Of course, we're talking about a rendering here, whose purpose is to look different. Of course, if you ask Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist who brought us this adventure, there's a solid case behind the newfound body style of the Prancing Horse.
We're talking about the extra tech bits that now occupy the middle section of the Maranello machine. While not clearly defined, the so-called mutant hardware does make one thing clear: it's meant to make the contraption faster. So make sure to peek through the rear window in the Instagram post below, so you can check out the said bits and pieces.
So, without further ado, here's the pixel wielder explaining his work "Another look at the 'breadvan' inspired F355. Not a shooting brake, see it as a fancy cover for the exposed mutant guts."
While the "other look" refers to the presence of two Insta posts at the bottom of the page, we must also explain the Breadvan mention - the rebellion against Enzo that is this unique 250 GTO we have here simply couldn't be left out of such a story, despite its front-engined layout. In fact, here's more on this Le Mans trolling topic.
Keep in mind that we can always quench our thirst for automotive deviations by zooming in on the background of the renderings portraying the heavily modded Ferrari F355 - Porsche and Koenigsegg fans who enjoy such eye candy will also have their needs catered via these renderings.
