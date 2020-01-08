Maserati Speedster Concept Is Cooler than McLaren Elva and Ferrari SP1

Bosch Completely Reinvents the Sun Visor by Replacing It Altogether

Millionaires already know that it's a bad idea to buy a Maserati. However, we should spare a thought for those poor billionaires who don't have enough choices of exotic super-rare performance machines. 17 photos



Enter the Maserati MilleMiglia Concept, the creation of car designer



Special it is, in a way that Maserati might never be able to make. The design looks familiar at first glance, but unlike the McLaren Elva, this doesn't share any design language with existing models.



The shape best described as tumultuous has undulating curves everywhere, razor-sharp carbon details and completely symmetrical shape. The quilted tanned leather interior is impeccable as well, which is probably a good thing considering it's exposed like that. But the 3D model must not have been easy to develop. A single bucket seat is at the center of it all, surrounded by carbon fiber weaving like a spider in its web.



But Maserati probably can't afford to even think of something like this. After a few years on the market, the Ghibli and its big sister have tanked. Owners are complaining about some of the worst reliability in the segment, gremlins in the electronics, huge depreciation, and $500 oil changes because of "Ferrari oil" being used.



