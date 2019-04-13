New Ford Focus Speedster Is Very Real, Totally Unbelievable

Our website has no shortage of renderings, but we assure you this is not a delayed April Fools prank. The all-new Ford Focus really has been made into a speedster without any Photoshop work. In fact, it was better than anybody would have hoped for.

7 photos



There's probably nothing special under the hood, but the air ride suspension and performance brake upgrades are a nice touch. We're talking about the new Focus too, the generation which is being denied to the American buyers. But they don't deserve it because nobody over at SEMA ever put something this cool together. No, this comes from a crazy Russian shop called ford_market, a specialist repair and service shop dedicated to the American brand.