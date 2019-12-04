autoevolution

Dodge Challenger "Speedboat" Has No Windshield, Looks Massive

Updates aside, the current incarnation of the Dodge Challenger entered service back in 2008. And, even after all these years, the weight and size of the Mopar machine still see "Challengers are boats" humor floating around on social media. Well, the rendering staring at us from the screen appears to fight fire with fire. Allow me to elaborate.
You see, this pixel work comes to being a Dodge that would be worthy of the "Speedster" badge, since it lacks the roof, the windshield and even the windows, for that matter. And yes, the resulting contraption does look a bit like a retro speedboat.

Then again, there's more to this four-wheeled creature than the removal of its top. That's because the machine has gained a pair of buttresses, which feature an angular design that aims to blend in with the rest of the car - pixel tip to CarNewsNetwork for this eye candy.

Of course, this exercise in grabbing attention uses the Demon as a starting point, even though a Challenger Hellcat, be it a Redeye or not, would have made a better "donor car". It's not just that the Hellfeline is more affordable, but it can also prove to be a better all-rounder.

The front of the Dodge has received a few light touches, such as the LED daytime running lights in the lower grille, as well as the air intakes sitting above them. And the shade of purple covering the car obviously plays a part here.

Of course, such a windshield-free machine would require specific hardware that channels the air out of its occupants' way - both the Ferrari Monza SP1/SP2 and the McLaren Elva, which have recently brought this genre back under the spotlight, come with such goodies. The air that comes in through the nose of this Demon could be thrown out through some vents found on its massive hood scoop. But this is another story for another time, one that involves an eccentric gearhead commissioning such a build for SEMA.

