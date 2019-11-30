Modernized Jensen Interceptor Looks Clean, Has Massive Rear Diffuser

To somebody who's not familiar with the Jensen Interceptor, this 60s and 70s icon might as well pass as a muscle car. However, as many of you know, we're actually talking about a British machine belonging to the Grand Tourer genre. But what if you happen to be looking a modernized version of the machine?
Well, you should know the Jensen Interceptor has met machines like the Porsche 911 in the hall of restomod fame. To be more precise, British company Jensen International Automotive has maintained the retro aspect, albeit retrofitting the RWD hero with modern tech and renaming it the Interceptor R (the company also has other offerings). However, we are here to talk about a version that also looks more modern.
The Interceptor we're talking about only comes in the form of a rendering. However, this is an elaborate pixel work, one that comes from The Sketch Monkey.
Marouane (this is the real name of the artist) has maintained typical features of the British icon, such as the massive C-pillar or the wraparound rear window. However, the pixel wielder has added plenty of modern-day elements, from the light clusters, to the rear fascia and multiple side elements.
In fact, those of you who are in a rush can simply turn to the screenshots above, which clearly allow you to spot the bits that set the original, a 1972 model, apart from the rendered model. However, the artist also delivered the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which takes us through the Photoshop birth process of the GT - perhaps you should also check out the aficionado's C3 Corvette modernization.
Following a brief search, it looks like you could get yourself a good-condition 1970s Interceptor for around GBP50,000 (that would be about $65,000), even though the asking price can vary greatly depending on the spec and condition of the vehicle. So, if this visual adventure has inspired you, make sure to consider the costs of a potential build.
