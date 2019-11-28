autoevolution

Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye "Fat Boy" Looks like a Plus Size Model

28 Nov 2019, 14:02 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Frankly, the Redeye incarnation of the Hellcat offers all you can dream of for the current Challenger platform. Sure, the retired Demon has a higher muscle figure and came with drag strip-destined hardware, but the Hellcat Redeye is a better all-rounder and goes easier on your bank account. Of course, there will always be aficionados looking for that custom touch and this is how we ended up with the rendering sitting behind the screen.
4 photos
Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye "Fat Boy" renderingDodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye "Fat Boy" renderingDodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye "Fat Boy" rendering
This pixel play portrays a Redeye that has been gifted with an unconventional widebody kit - anybody who's seen a Challenger in real life knows how wide the muscle car looks and this kit dials this dimension of the machine up to eleven.

Interestingly, the aero work we have here keeps thing simple. So we're looking at clean lines, from the massive fenders to the carbon lip that redefines the chin of the Mopar machine.

As for the cabin, this pixel adventure doesn't take us inside the car, but we can still notice the custom seats, which seem inspired by the track racing world. Oh, and there's no sign of the rear seats having been removed, so this thing can still cater to the transportation needs of five people.

Then we have the red roll cage, whose red hue generates as strong contrast with the (mostly) black cabin of the vehicle. The color of the cage is also used for the halo lights of the Dodge, all in a bid to show the literal meaning of the model's name.

Judging by the stance of the Hellcat Redeye, somewhere in there we can find an air suspension, whose portrayed setting makes the most out of the custom wheel/tire package.

We have to thank digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel for this rendering and, since the Demon is mentioned in the intro, here's the pixel wielder's take on it.

Dodge Challenger Hellcat dodge challenger hellcat redeye Hellcat muscle car speed shot Dodge
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Things You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie CarThings You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again REV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research ShipREV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research Ship
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? With Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest TruckWith Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest Truck
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road These Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your MoneyThese Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your Money
Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
DODGE models:
DODGE Charger SRT Hellcat WidebodyDODGE Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Upper PremiumDODGE CaravanDODGE Caravan Large MPVDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeAll DODGE models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day