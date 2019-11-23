Next-Generation Dodge Challenger Concept Looks Retro-Futuristic, Has Bubble Dome

2023 - this is the latest expectation for the arrival of the next-generation Dodge Challenger (and Charger, for that matter). the Internet went crazy after the gear heads over at Muscle Cars And Trucks noticed "2023" as a potential Easter Egg in a 2020 Challenger press photo released earlier this year. But what about the look of the muscle car?
For now, I've brought along a rendering that portrays the next-generation Challenger. First of all, I have to mention that the work comes from Jack Liu, a gear head who's currently an interior designer for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
So yes, we're simply looking at a dream, with designers doing this all the time, even when it comes to machines outside the companies they work for.
Perhaps the most striking element of this contraption is its greenhouse. At least in the way it is portrayed here, the upper structure of the muscle car seems to pay homage to that of the original while appearing a bit like a bubble dome.
Even so, there might be certain aficionados who see the 1968 Charger in these lines, which brings us to the good old debate about Dodge having gotten the number of doors wrong on the modern Charger. From where I'm standing, dreamers have to understand that the industry is working towards making full commercial sense more than ever, which is why the Challenger is now a coupe and the Charger caters to the transportation needs of those who require an extra pair of doors.
And while the current merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot Citroen means we'll have to wait before demanding details on the future of the Dodge muscle car duo, the design should remain in the Golden Age arena. For one thing, this is a factor that has kept Challenger sales competitive despite the Mustang and the Camaro receiving new generations. Besides, Mark Trostle, the chief designer for Dodge, Chrysler, and SRT, has recently let it slip that the retro styling is drear to his heart.
PS: The FCA interior designer we're talking about has also taken the time to portray a next-generation Dodge Viper, despite no clues on the eagerly anticipated return. And, until we publish his Viper work, keep in mind that the second post below shows that the aficioando is part of the team behind the Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition.
