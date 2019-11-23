autoevolution

Next-Generation Dodge Challenger Concept Looks Retro-Futuristic, Has Bubble Dome

23 Nov 2019, 12:34 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
2023 - this is the latest expectation for the arrival of the next-generation Dodge Challenger (and Charger, for that matter). the Internet went crazy after the gear heads over at Muscle Cars And Trucks noticed "2023" as a potential Easter Egg in a 2020 Challenger press photo released earlier this year. But what about the look of the muscle car?
15 photos
First Generation Dodge Challenger - All BlackFirst Generation Dodge Challenger - All BlackFirst Generation Dodge Challenger - All BlackFirst Generation Dodge Challenger - All BlackSecond Generation Dodge ChallengerSecond Generation Dodge Challenger2020 Dodge Challenger2020 Dodge Challenger2020 Dodge Challenger2020 Dodge Challenger2020 Dodge Challenger2020 Dodge Challenger2020 Dodge Challenger2020 Dodge Challenger
For now, I've brought along a rendering that portrays the next-generation Challenger. First of all, I have to mention that the work comes from Jack Liu, a gear head who's currently an interior designer for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

So yes, we're simply looking at a dream, with designers doing this all the time, even when it comes to machines outside the companies they work for.

Perhaps the most striking element of this contraption is its greenhouse. At least in the way it is portrayed here, the upper structure of the muscle car seems to pay homage to that of the original while appearing a bit like a bubble dome.

Even so, there might be certain aficionados who see the 1968 Charger in these lines, which brings us to the good old debate about Dodge having gotten the number of doors wrong on the modern Charger. From where I'm standing, dreamers have to understand that the industry is working towards making full commercial sense more than ever, which is why the Challenger is now a coupe and the Charger caters to the transportation needs of those who require an extra pair of doors.

And while the current merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot Citroen means we'll have to wait before demanding details on the future of the Dodge muscle car duo, the design should remain in the Golden Age arena. For one thing, this is a factor that has kept Challenger sales competitive despite the Mustang and the Camaro receiving new generations. Besides, Mark Trostle, the chief designer for Dodge, Chrysler, and SRT, has recently let it slip that the retro styling is drear to his heart.

PS: The FCA interior designer we're talking about has also taken the time to portray a next-generation Dodge Viper, despite no clues on the eagerly anticipated return. And, until we publish his Viper work, keep in mind that the second post below shows that the aficioando is part of the team behind the Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition


Dodge Challenger Dodge dodge charger rendering speed shot muscle car
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a Millennial Slap in the Face of Baby Boomers Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Production Aston Martin DBX Looks Nothing Like the ConceptProduction Aston Martin DBX Looks Nothing Like the Concept
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Why 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive HistoryWhy 1989 Was One of the Greatest Years in Automotive History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Remnants of a Dying Breed: The Last Non-Turbo V8 Super CoupesRemnants of a Dying Breed: The Last Non-Turbo V8 Super Coupes
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Half-Century of Muscle: Dodge Challenger Is Still Kicking Hard After 50 YearsHalf-Century of Muscle: Dodge Challenger Is Still Kicking Hard After 50 Years
Mercedes-Maybach GLS Is Rudeness on Wheels These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Where Others Failed, Aston Martin DBX Hits All the Right Notes CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Here Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever MadeHere Are the Last Manual Transmission Supercars Ever Made
Ford Mustang Mach-E Hatchback Is the Blue Oval EV We Should Have Got What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
DODGE models:
DODGE Charger SRT Hellcat WidebodyDODGE Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Upper PremiumDODGE CaravanDODGE Caravan Large MPVDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeAll DODGE models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day