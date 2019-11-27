autoevolution

Dodge Demon "Gasser" Is Fast and Furious, V8 Penetrates Hood

27 Nov 2019
While the Hellcat incarnation of the Dodge Challenger can take some circuit abuse, the Demon, with its drag-specific hardware and software, is best kept on the drag strip. And there are aficionados out there who would easily give up any cornering ability for some extra straight-line juice. And this brings us to the rendering we have here.
This pixel work portrays the Dodge Demon in gasser form. We're talking about a drag racing genre that was born in the 50s and survived throughout the 60s. These toys were set apart by the fact that they ran on gasoline rather than race fuel, while their front end was lifted to help with the weight transfer during the start, and the exhaust pipes would leave the car at the front.

Well, given the modern suspension of the Demon, which packs a specific drag mode, there was no need for this Mopar machine to pack the kind of front axle mentioned above. However, the exhaust tips are just where they should be, as you'll be able to notice in the rendering at the bottom of the page (make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post for the complete eye candy, okay?)

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon's massive air scoop is no longer functional... since the engine now protrudes through the hood - perhaps this is the 1,000 HP Hellephant crate engine with a much beefier supercharger making full use of its 7-liter displacement.

Regardless, the muscle monster we have here can be considered a nod to the heavily modded 1970 Dodge Charger R/T Dom manhandled in the original Fast & Furious movie.

As for the human behind these pixels, we're talking about an aficionado named Timothy Adry Emmanuel, who knows a thing or two about making a Challenger appear like the meanest machine around, as this Hellcat Fat Boy also comes to show.

