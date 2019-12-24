Top Gear Gets Up Close & Personal With the 2021 McLaren Elva

5 Senna vs Prost: One of the Fiercest Rivalries in the History of Motorsport

Open-cockpit cars are a thing of unrivaled beauty, and they’re rare as hen’s teeth in this day and age. The Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 from Ferrari are bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful, and starting from late 2020, McLaren will join the club with the spectacular-looking Elva. 10 photos







The British magazine’s Jack Rix had the opportunity to check out the car inside and out, resulting in eight minutes of footage. This Elva might be just a model of the real deal, but the details are there and there’s no denying that Jack sits extremely close to the ground in his seat.



Speaking of the real deal, getting in and out will be made easier than in other open-cockpit cars thanks to a steering wheel and instrument cluster that move towards the dashboard whenever you open the door. The exterior paintwork carries over to the door cards, dashboard, and center tunnel, and the seats also appear a little different from other McLaren models.



The controls for the traction control, powertrain, and so forth have been relegated to the extremities of the instrument cluster, giving the Elva’s cockpit a driver-focused character. The view outside the Elva, however, beggars belief thanks to the lack of a windshield and no A-pillars.



Named after an expression meaning “she goes” in French, the limited-run McLaren pays tribute to the roofless racing cars that Bruce McLaren designed in the 1960s.



