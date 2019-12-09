autoevolution

McLaren Beverly Hills Commissions Three Senna XP Models

9 Dec 2019
The Senna is already special, a road-going supercar with all the racing know-how that McLaren could’ve poured into it. Some Senna models, however, are a lot more special than others thanks to McLaren Special Operations.
Only 500 examples of the breed will ever be made through 2020, and three of them were snapped up by the Beverly Hills dealership in three unique specifications. Known as the Senna XP, these models were designed to as tributes to the three-time world champion and legendary racing driver Ayrton Senna.

The Home Victory is how the green-and-yellow Senna is called, and the Brazilian theme serves as a reminder of the man’s victory at the 1991 Brazilian Grand Prix. At that race, Senna had to nurse his MP4/6 to the finish line with the manual transmission stuck in sixth gear in the slowest of corners.

The Master of Monaco pays tribute to Senna’s six wins at the slowest Grand Prix in the calendar. One victory in 1987 and five consecutive wins between 1989 and 1993 is no small feat, not during a time when Formula 1 cars were wild animals as opposed to the pussycats of the turbo V6 hybrid PU era.

The Lap of Gods is the third and final model commissioned by McLaren Beverly Hills, paying tribute to the Brazilian racing driver’s skills in wet-weather conditions at the 1993 European Grand Prix. That’s where and when Senna moved from fifth to first place in the span of a single lap, overtaking more powerful cars by braking later than them and driving on the dirty side of the track.

If you were wondering if these Senna XP models are for sale, the answer to your question is no. Each carries a sticker price of $1,435,328 according to McLaren Beverly Hills, and all three have sold out.

Like every other Senna before or since them, the Senna XP puts out 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque thanks to a twin-turbo V8 related to the engine in the 720S. A seven-speed DCT sends all of that suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear wheels.

